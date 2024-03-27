Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Sorcerer build | Augments, Abilities, and Gear

Sorcerers are the advanced mage class in Dragon’s Dogma 2, specializing in spell casting. Like all vocations, there are pros and cons to playing as a Sorcerer, even if they have the best augments, spells, and gear.

Here are our best Sorcerer builds in Dragon’s Dogma 2, including the ideal Augments, abilities, and gear you should chase to improve your character.

Best Sorcerer Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Catalysis is excellent if you know your enemy’s elemental weakness. Image via CAPCOM

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, Augments give players permanent buffs. One of the main struggles with Sorcerers is they run out of Stamina, and most of their spells require you to be stationary. To help mitigate these struggles, these are the two Augments to use:

Catalysis: You’ll do more damage if you’re using elemental attacks that the enemy is weak against. Essentially, you’re exploiting the enemy’s elemental weakness.

Sagacity: You gain 30 Magick (which determines the amount of Magick damage you do).

Sagacity is the simplest of the two Augments because you know you’ll deal more damage regardless of your elemental damage type. However, with Catalysis, you rely on knowing your enemy’s elemental weaknesses and attempting to exploit them.

This means you’ll have to switch your skills around with every battle to ensure you’re exploiting those weaknesses, which can be tiring. But if you enjoy building switching, this Augment is for you.

Best Sorcerer Core Skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2

For Sorcerers, the weapon of choice is Archistaves, and the core Dragon’s Dogma 2 skills you’ll want in your rotation include:

Galvanize: You will rapidly recover Stamina. Not as effective if you’re moving.

Quick Spell: Your incantation speed will increase, but you'll use Stamina.

Levitate: You can temporarily float.

Sorcerers run out of Stamina fast, but with Galvanize, you can regenerate Stamina quickly. What I like about this core skill is you can use it while moving. So, if you’re in battle and you’ve expended your Stamina and need to reposition, you can do so while using Galvanize. It will regenerate slower, but you can kill two birds with one stone.

The other issue with Sorcerers is your spells require you to channel first. With Quick Spell, you can hasten your incantation speed, but it costs Stamina. However, if you have stamina-increasing or regenerating rings, you can easily mitigate this skill’s side effects.

In saying that, if you find these DD2 rings are enough for you to effectively and efficiently recover your Stamina and increase your maximum stamina pool, Levitate is an excellent core skill to equip as it allows you to temporarily float, which can be handy for getting out of range in a fight or reaching high places outside of battle.

Best Sorcerer Weapon Spells in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Thundermine can even knock down small enemies. Image via CAPCOM

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, your weapon skills are active abilities you’ll use in battle. Although you can unlock all the weapon skills, there are four you’ll want to use that will be the core of your rotation, and they include:

Salamander into High Salamander: This conjures a slithering flame in front of you that deals continuous damage to any enemy it touches. This is perfect for dealing AoE fire damage.

This conjures a slithering flame in front of you that deals continuous damage to any enemy it touches. Thundermine: This conjures a ball of lightning that automatically targets and attacks close enemies with lightning bolts, and it will disappear after time or if it unleashes a set number of attacks. In addition, the lightning bolts will also knock down small targets. This is great against mobs, and it can help you reposition or cast healing/stamina recovery spells while moving and still target your enemies.

This conjures a ball of lightning that automatically targets and attacks close enemies with lightning bolts, and it will disappear after time or if it unleashes a set number of attacks. In addition, the lightning bolts will also knock down small targets. Hagol into High Hagol: This summons a blizzard in the area around you, dealing damage to anyone who touches it. They’ll also get the debilitating Frostbite (the enemy’s movement will be slowed). This is great at slowing down enemies, allowing you to reposition while dealing damage.

This summons a blizzard in the area around you, dealing damage to anyone who touches it. They’ll also get the debilitating Frostbite (the enemy’s movement will be slowed). Levin into High Levin: Lightning strikes will rain down on your enemies, and you can summon more bolts if you spend Stamina. This is great for playing Thor and striking down your enemies.

This is great for playing Thor and striking down your enemies.

Depending on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 boss you’re facing, you may need to switch out one weapon spell for another. You wouldn’t use Fire spells against a Fire-wielding enemy because they wouldn’t be as effective. If your Pawns are knowledgeable, they will mention what an enemy is resistant to so you can better prepare for the fight.

If you need to switch out skills, these one’s are excellent:

Decanter: This spell steals your target’s health and gives it to you. As long as the spell is maintained, this effect continues. However, you must stay stationary while channeling. This skill is excellent if you don’t have a healer on your team.

This spell steals your target’s health and gives it to you. As long as the spell is maintained, this effect continues. However, you must stay stationary while channeling. This skill is excellent if you don’t have a healer on your team. Meteoron : You will summon a meteor shower that deals incredible AoE damage, but you can’t move while incanting/channeling. Quickspell doesn’t work on this spell. This is great for dealing AoE damage in wide open spaces.

: You will summon a meteor shower that deals incredible AoE damage, but you can’t move while incanting/channeling. Quickspell doesn’t work on this spell. This is great for dealing AoE damage in wide open spaces. Frigor into High Frigor: This conjures a giant ice pillar that stays for some time or until destroyed. Once destroyed, you can use the blocks to attack. This can create a wall (something to hide behind) or as a way to attack from above.

Tip: You can unlock weapon skills by earning DCP points and spending them at a Vocation Guild.

Best Sorcerer Gear in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are a lot of gear options for Sorcerers. Image via CAPCOM

As Sorcerers struggle with Stamina, you should focus on gear that increases your Stamina, damage, or magick. In terms of priority, you’ll want to prioritize getting your weapon over your gear to help boost your damage and your gear for defense and resistance. This is the best gear you can get for your Sorcerer:

Staves:

Early: Plucked Heart

Mid: Bane Staff or Solar Providence

Late: Lion-Lord’s Archistaff

Endgame: Dragon’s Wit

Head:

Early: Bishops Crown

Mid: Zodiac Charm or Visage of Janu (defeat Ja’Nuwa) or Sorcerer’s Hood

Late: Witch’s hat

Endgame: Deadly Nightshade

Body:

Early: Enchanter’s Quilted Gown

Mid: Cardinal Robe or Incanters Coat

Late/End: Charming Corset (exchange for 150 Seekers Tokens)

Endgame: Silhouette of Sorcery

Legs:

Early: Miner’s Hosen

Mid: Epiphanic Waistguard or Practitioner’s Hosen

Late: Crimson Hosen

Rings:

Early: Ring of Quickening (Increases stamina regen by 10) or Ring of Triumph (boosts your max health, Stamina, and carry weight. It’s exchanged for 15 Seeker Tokens).

Mid: Ring of Tenacity (increases max Stamina by 90) or Ring of Percipience (increases your magick by 30).

Late/endgame: Ring of Momentum (Increases Stamina by 150).

Most of these items can be obtained from the Smithy in Checkpoint Rest Town, looted from homes in Checkpoint Rest Town, bought from Brokkr’s Smithy and Bodas’s Armory in Bakbattahl, or collected from the Volcanic Island Armory. Many endgame items can be purchased from the Bay Wayside Shrine.

While these items are good, if you can’t get them or you like something else better (whether it’s because it has more defense or resistance), wear them. This is just a guide, and it’s only when you get into the late and endgame content that you really need fantastic gear.

Best team composition for Sorcerers in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Sorcerers need a solid front line to survive. Image via CAPCOM

As Sorcerers are ranged damage dealers, the vocations you’ll want to have on your team include:

Fighter/Warrior: Both vocations are great; they’ll act as your front-line damage dealers and tanks.

Both vocations are great; they’ll act as your front-line damage dealers and tanks. Thief: They deal incredible damage, and with a Fighter or Warrior by their side, they won’t be the only close-range target for an enemy.

They deal incredible damage, and with a Fighter or Warrior by their side, they won’t be the only close-range target for an enemy. Archer/Mage: For more ranged damage, choose the Archer. If you haven’t taken the healing spells, having a mage on your team is crucial, as they can heal and buff your team. I went with a full-damage Sorcerer and a Mage instead of an Archer because they can help keep the frontline alive, which is crucial to avoid being targeted.

Should you make your Main Pawn a Sorcerer in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Although Sorcerers are great damage dealers, they aren’t the best vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2, regardless of whether you’re playing a Sorcerer or your Main Pawn is one. However, if you do want a Sorcerer on your team, having your Arisen as the Sorcerer and your Main Pawn as the Mage is generally a good idea.

If you enjoy playing support classes, consider making your Arisen the Mage and your Main Pawn the Sorcerer. Ultimately, the split is up to you; as long as you have a strong frontline for your team and you’re having fun, that’s all that matters.

How to unlock the Sorcerer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To unlock the Sorcerer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must get to Vernworth, speak to Klaus in the Vocation Guild, and get the Vocation Frustration quest. From here, you must find two specific weapons (the Archistaff and Greatsword) for him in Trevo Mine and return them to Klaus to unlock the Sorcerer and Warrior vocations.

Sorcerers are versatile and can be well-geared early. They may not be the best vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but they’re fun to play if you enjoy ranged magical damage.

