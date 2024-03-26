Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find Checkpoint Rest Town in DD2

One of the key locations during the middle of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the Checkpoint Rest Town. This is where you can rest, meet new NPCs, and take on fresh quests in between Vernworth and the region of Battahl.

You can technically make your way to the Checkpoint Rest Town at any point, but you won’t be able to go to Battahl until you finish every quest for Captain Brant in Vernworth. Once done, the Checkpoint Rest Town serves as an invaluable fast travel location to go back and forth between the game’s two major regions.

To find out how to reach the Checkpoint Rest Town in DD2, read on.

Checkpoint Rest Town location in DD2

Fortunately, the Checkpoint Rest Town isn’t too difficult to find if you know the way. It’s southwest of Vernworth and just north of Battahl. To make your life easier, take an Oxcart from Vernworth to the Checkpoint Rest Town and reach it through the fast travel system. The Oxcart that goes to the town is on the northwest side of Vernworth.

However, this doesn’t allow you to explore the roads and caves on the way to the town, and you can also be attacked by a raid on your way there, leaving you stranded. If you want to experience everything DD2 has to offer, I suggest walking to the Checkpoint Rest Town for your first time there and then using an Oxcart every time after that.

You can see exactly where the Checkpoint Rest Town is located on the map in the screenshot below:

The way to the Checkpoint Rest Town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s just a straight shot southwest once you get out of Vernworth and travel a little ways due west. However, the road there is not very forgiving, and you’ll run into large enemies, tons of caves, and some difficult terrain. As long as you keep following the path, as seen in the screenshot above, you should reach the Checkpoint Rest Town in no time.

Once you do, you can learn how to use your permit to enter Battahl in our previous DD2 guide. You can also start a variety of quests once you reach the Checkpoint Rest Town, including Prey of the Pack and The Hunt for the Jadeite Orb.

