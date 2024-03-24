Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to increase stamina

Adam Newell
Published: Mar 24, 2024
Stamina is crucial in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You need it for everything, whether you’re running, climbing, holding onto enemies, or using your abilities and spells.

You’d think something as crucial as this stat would be plentiful or have a way to level up to make travel and fighting easier, but not in this game. While there are ways to increase stamina, it isn’t precisely explained like many other things, making it a pain.

How to get more stamina in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A character in Dragon's Dogma 2 stood in a shrine.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three main ways to increase your stamina in Dragon’s Dogma 2: leveling up, Augments, and Rings.

You get a little Stamina added to your bar as you level up. It is so minimal we understand you almost don’t notice it, especially later when you’re chugging through Stamina with your abilities and spells. The more you level up, the more stamina you need to use powerful abilities or shield from more potent hits, but the level-up bonus is just terrible.

Some rings you can wear give minimal stamina boosts. There isn’t much to say here, but every little bit helps.

Lastly, some Vocations like the Archer unlock Stamina Augments you can equip to any class. I believe the Archer Vocation unlocks around rank three or four, but there should be other Vocations that potentially have augments to increase your stamina.

If you are on PC and want to increase your stamina in ways not meant for in-game play, we advise using mods to improve your experience.

