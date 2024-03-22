Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods

The original Dragon’s Dogma saw a copious amount of mods once it launched on PC, so it’s no surprise to see modders flock to its long-awaited sequel, too.

If you’ve managed to look past its performance issues and obnoxious microtransactions and snapped up a copy of Dragon’s Dogma 2 for PC, here’s a selection of mods you may want to install even for your first playthrough.

5 best mods for Dragon’s Dogma 2

A Smallman’s Height Mod

A true short king. Image via Nexus Mods

For as extensive and detailed as Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s character creator is, it’s not without its limitations. It only offers two races, and you can’t alter the height of your Arisen or Pawns below 160cm. The A Smallman’s Height Mod by Astra rectifies that, unlocking the height sliders so you can more accurately create dwarf or halfling characters. Just be aware any especially short Pawns you make will look odd if recruited by a player without the mod.

NPC’s Hairstyles for Arisen and Pawns

It works for male and Beastren characters too. Image via Nexus Mods

Dragon’s Dogma 2 already offers plenty of different hairstyles for your Arisen and Pawns, but who’s going to say no to a few more options? As the name suggests, the NPC Hairstyles for Arisen and Pawns mod by Jenya66 swaps out three of the character creator’s hairstyles for those sported by select NPCs: Ulrika (the leader of the village Melve), Wilhelmina (proprietress of the Rose Chateau), and Queen Disa.

Baldur’s Gate Astarion and Gale (Tattoo)

You’ve got to look the part. Image via Nexus Mods

Considering both games are high fantasy RPGs with fully customizable player characters, it’s no wonder Dragon’s Dogma 2 has caught the attention of some Baldur’s Gate 3 fans. Even before Dragon’s Dogma 2 launched, people were recreating Baldur’s Gate 3 party members in the character creator, and this mod by Ezechi provides a little extra authenticity for those looking to roleplay as Astarion or Gale. Simply titled the Baldur’s Gate Astarion and Gale (Tattoo) mod, it lets you imprint their tattoos onto your character. Technically, Astarion has no tattoos and instead sports scars on his back, but the creator opted to recreate the scars as a tattoo since it can be customized.

This is far from the only tattoo mod. There are plenty based on tattoos from other video games. Examples include Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga’s back tattoos from the Like a Dragon series and Ellie’s tattoo from The Last of Us Part 2.

Higher Item Sell Price

The economy’s gonna be in shambles. Image via Nexus Mods

Sometimes, you just want mods that make things easier for yourself, like acquiring more money. Some of those houses you can buy can get awfully expensive, so why not ruin Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s economy with the Higher Item Sell Price mod by xyzkljl1? With this installed, you can set any item’s sell price to 10 times its usual amount, making even the cheapest items valuable.

Item Tweaks—Cost 1 Gold—No Weight—x10 Sell Price

Never worry about running out of money again. Image via Nexus Mods

This next mod by LordGregory is somewhat similar to the previous one. It lets you sell items, weapons, and armor for more than they’re worth but comes with other benefits, too. The first is making every item only cost one gold, meaning you can get your hands on the usually expensive items much sooner without breaking the bank. The second is removing items’ weight, meaning carrying a bunch of heavy items won’t slow you down like they normally do, which is perfect for those who don’t care for encumbrance mechanics in their games.

