All confirmed races available in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creator

Creating your ideal character in Dragon’s Dogma 2 will require you to choose from multiple options, including your size and fur pattern. As you might suspect, you can also pick from the playable races when creating your character, with at least one being new to DD2 when the game launches in March.

All confirmed races in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Menella is a Beastren who guards the Lambent Flame. Image via Capcom

There are currently three confirmed races you can choose from when you’re molding your character in Dragon’s Dogma 2—they include Humans, Elves, and Beastren, with the latter being a completely new addition to the series in DD2. The character creation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 looks to be quite extensive, and I expect players will spend even more time here than they did creating their characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 due to the vast customization options.

Humans in Dragon’s Dogma 2 You can choose from various character presets. Image via Capcom In Vermund, the kingdom of humanity, the Arisen rules as the King. However, the Queen Regent, Disa, plots to make her son the next King and claims he is the Arisen, but we know that Sven is a false Arisen because you, the protagonist, are the Arisen. Vermund is the first nation you will explore, which boasts a heavily fortified city, expansive green lands, and a town sprawling around the castle where the commoners live.

Elves in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There’s a whole slider section for customizing their ears. Image via Capcom

Elves also inhabit this world but want nothing to do with any other race and prefer to live in their remote village of the Sacred Arbor. Like most fantasy games, movies, and fiction, the elves in DD2 speak Elvish, which makes it hard to communicate with them. But specific pawns can, thankfully, understand the language if you don’t choose this race.

Beastren in Dragon’s Dogma 2

They resemble the Khajiit race from the Elder Scrolls. Image via Capcom

In DD2, Battahl is the nation of Beastren with a unique culture forged by their harsh environment, which is vastly different from that of humans and elves. In Battahl’s canyons lie Ancient Ruins, where you will find most of the Beastren and their cities. What makes the Beastren unique, besides their harsh environment and views, is that they see Pawns as a sign of misfortune. Moreover, instead of worshipping the Arisen, they believe in the Lambent Flame, their empress, who supposedly wards off calamities.

Even though there are only three playable races in Dragon’s Dogma 2, they are highly customizable and will make each of your playthroughs unique and enjoyable. Hopefully.