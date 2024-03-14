4 best Dragon’s Dogma 2 x Baldur’s Gate 3 character creations

It may have been a long time since your first experience in Baldur’s Gate 3. But you can relive the adventure all over again by porting characters into Dragon’s Dogma 2—something players have already done with great results.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features an incredibly detailed character creator, which can be downloaded to give you a head start ahead of the full game release on March 22, with many taking inspiration from other games like Baldur’s Gate 3.

We’ve searched high and wide to find the best Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creations inspired by Baldur’s Gate 3—and hopefully, the rest of the crew will be created very soon.

Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 x Baldur’s Gate 3 character creations

Shadowheart

Perfection. Image via u/ThrowRA_deerling

We couldn’t start with anyone other than Shadowheart, undoubtedly the best character in Baldur’s Gate 3, who has been perfectly replicated in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Complete with the face scar, it’s one of the best we’ve seen for any character.

I’d have gone with Shadowheart’s black hair rather than her fresher look, but that is just personal preference and wouldn’t take long to change if you wanted to. With the ability to make her a Mage or a Sorcerer, it’s a perfect fit.

Lae’zel

Githyanki time. Image via u/glaspaper

The Githyanki badass was a popular character in Baldur’s Gate 3. While there are only two races to choose from when creating a character in Dragon’s Dogma 2, players are given the ability to change almost everything and result in a look that doesn’t appear to be human or Beastren.

This has been done brilliantly with Lae’zel, and her features show just how much work must have gone into creating this character and making her look like she belongs in the new world. Of course, Fighter is the best choice for her vocation.

Astarion

Bite me. Image via u/smilequotas

The Pale Elf began Baldur’s Gate 3 as one of my least favorite characters, and I was particularly unhappy when he tried to feast upon my blood. But he later grew on me, and now you can enjoy a whole new adventure with Astarion in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The original post on Reddit even includes a detailed look at the sliders the creator used to make Astarion in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so you can follow their steps and bring the character to your own playthrough if you wish. Should you do so, Thief is the best vocation.

Minthara/Drow Knight

Drow-n your sorrows. Image via u/Ewandomon

Like the Githyanki, Drow is not a race in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you need to tweak plenty of sliders in the character creation to bring the look from Baldur’s Gate 3. But one player has done exactly that to create a Drow Knight, which looks very much like Minthara.

Minthara was a bit of a horrible character in Baldur’s Gate 3, to say the least, but you now have the chance to write her wrongs in a new world and with a clean slate. If you don’t want to go full-Minthara, you can just use the colors selected to create a standard Drow.

