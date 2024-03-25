Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Pawn Specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Multiple factors will influence your gameplay in Dragon’s Dogma 2. When it comes to Pawns, one of the most important features is called Specializations.

Specializations are special skills you can equip on your main Pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They introduce unique abilities, which are very different and come into play at various moments. But they’re quite hard to find since you need to max out affinity with certain NPCs to get them. Even more so, there’s no way in-game to browse them all, leaving players in the dark when it comes to checking them out.

Therefore, we’ve put them all together. Here are all of the Pawn Specializations in the game.

Pawn Specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2, listed

You can check the current Specialization on a certain Pawn in the Status menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are six different Specializations in Capcom’s latest release. One of them is helpful in combat, while others help you manage your inventory or speak with a specific race. The list goes as follows.

Aphonite – Makes the Pawn speak very little during your journey, turning them almost fully silent, except for a few exceptions, like in combat.

– Makes the Pawn speak very little during your journey, turning them almost fully silent, except for a few exceptions, like in combat. Chirurgeon – Allows your Pawn to use curatives on the Arisen.

– Allows your Pawn to use curatives on the Arisen. Forager – Marks the locations of materials and ingredients you currently need to upgrade your gear on the map.

– Marks the locations of materials and ingredients you currently need to upgrade your gear on the map. Hawker – A Pawn with this Specialization will sometimes offer to buy a few items from your inventory for Gold, which is perfect for saving storage in the wild.

– A Pawn with this Specialization will sometimes offer to buy a few items from your inventory for Gold, which is perfect for saving storage in the wild. Logistician – Combines materials in your pack and moves them between the party.

– Combines materials in your pack and moves them between the party. Woodland Wordsmith – Understands and interprets the Elvish language for you.

As you can see, each of these Specializations has a different use. Therefore, it’s best to have a party of Pawns where every one of them has a different Specialization equipped. You should also pick Pawns with Specializations that most suit your current needs. For example, if you need to upgrade your gear, having a Forager in your party will make it much easier to gather materials.

