Once you reach the Elvish Settlements in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will need the Woodland Wordsmith’s Tome to learn and understand Elvish. Otherwise, all you will see are squiggles on the screen.

Here’s everything you need to do to get the Woodland Wordsmith’s Tome and learn Elvish in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get the Woodland Wordsmith’s Tome in Dragon’s Dogma 2, explained

Kough’s Inn is to the East of Sacred Arbor. Image via Capcom

You can get the Woodland Wordsmith’s Tome from Kough, an Elvish woman who owns Kough’s Inn on the outskirts of Sacred Harbor, directly West of Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, to get the tome, you must raise your affinity levels with her by giving her gifts.

If you’ve never given an NPC in Dragon’s Dogma 2 a gift before, it’s pretty easy to do, so long as you follow these steps:

Interact with the NPC. In this case, you’ll interact with Kough Select the Give Gift option. Choose a gift. For Kough, give her flowers like a Bunch of Flowers (this can be crafted by combining two flowers like Morningtide, Noonbloom, or Moonglow).

Tip: You may also be able to get the tome by raising your affinity level with another Elf citizen of Sacred Habor. However, until we test this, the safest bet is to raise your affinity with Kough.

Come back every day for the next few days and give her another Bunch of Flowers. On the third day, talk to her again, and she will give you the Woodland Wordsmith’s Tome and you can use it to learn Elvish.

It should also be noted that Sacred Arbor is a secret elf village, so you’ll need to talk to Glyndwr (you can find him around the Merchant’s Quarters of Vernworht), gift him a bow, and start the quest chain to get into the town. And this is also where you will find the Archer Maister.

So, if you’re ready to learn Elvish, this is everything you need to do to get the Woodland Wordsmith’s Tome in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

