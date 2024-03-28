Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Magick Archer build | Augments, Abilities, and Gear

Dragon’s Dogma 2 gives you plenty of choice for your Arisen’s approach to fighting and the Magick Archer can blend physical and magick attacks to be a real force when using the best Magick Archer build.

With the ability to deal damage from a distance and call upon Magick to inflict elemental damage upon enemies, the Magick Archer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 will take a while to unlock but is certainly worth the effort.

The Magick Archer Vocation can be extremely powerful in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and we’ve put together a guide on the best build to fully capitalize on its strengths.

Best Magick Archer Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Mix it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Augments unlocked by leveling up the Magick Archer may not immediately stand out as a must-have in your build, but Amelioration, which reduces the time it takes for fallen Pawns to revive, can be a huge help.

If you want to help your Pawns even more, equip Sustainment and Ascendancy to boost the Defense and Strength, which is particularly helpful when tackling strong enemies, but most of your Augments will likely come from other Vocations.

Endurance (Archer Level 4) and Lethality (Archer Level 8) are solid choices, providing an increase to Stamina and increased damage when hitting an enemy’s weakpoint, and Subtlety (Thief Level 2) is worth equipping to reduce the likelihood of being targeted by enemies.

Best Magick Archer skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Solid choices. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best skills for the Magick Archer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are:

Candescent Orb

Frosthunter Bolt

Recovery Arrow

Martyr’s Bolt

Candescent Orb is great for dealing a sustained amount of damage to large enemies or groups of enemies, firing a huge, burning orb that can ignite targets, while Frosthunter Bolt adds another element to your arsenal with Ice damage.

Both of those attacks work perfectly with the Protracting Arrow Core Skill, which adds the fire/ice element to arrows fired in basic attacks for a short period after using one of the skills.

Recovery Arrow will allow you to revive fallen Pawns from a distance, a big help when against large foes like Drakes and Griffins if your allies fall in close-range combat, while Martyr’s Bolt dishes out huge damage in exchange for depleting your health and increasing the loss gauge.

The downside of Martyr’s Bolt is it can leave you on the brink of death, but it’s a great way to quickly see off large foes, and if you have an Allheal Elixir, you can use this attack and then immediately restore to maximum health.

Best Magick Archer weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The best Magick Archer weapon in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Blackwing Bow, which can be purchased from vendors across the map for a hefty price of 65,000 gold. It has a base Magick stat of 380, which can be increased to 625 if enhanced to max level with Elven enhancements.

Alternatively, Dragon’s Breath, which costs 55,900 gold and can be purchased from various vendors, is also a solid choice. If you get into the endgame, Grianmhar can be bought from the Bay Wayside Shrine and is unbeatable.

Best Magick Archer armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Splash the cash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Confidant’s Hood is a solid choice of head armor for the Magick Archer Vocation, providing 88 Defense and 73 Magick Defense at base level, but is vastly eclipsed by the Ancient Galea that can be purchased in the endgame.

For a starting point, the Burgundy Coat, which can be purchased from Grisha’s Armory in Sacred Arbor or Bodas’s Armory in Bakbattahl, is worth picking up, but the best body armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is undoubtedly the Charming Corset.

For leg armor, there are several choices to pick your fancy, including the Beast-Leather Breeches, Braided Boots, and Crimson Hosen. You also have the flexibility to choose any Cloak and Rings to fit your playstyle.

Recommended Pawns for Magick Archer

Having a Mage alongside your Magick Archer Arisen is an obvious choice, as they can provide healing to your team and inflict elemental attacks upon enemies, and is the easiest way to keep you healthy in battle.

I recommend filling the other two Pawn slots in your party with melee-focused Vocations like a Fighter, a Warrior, or a Thief to distract enemies and allow you to pop shots from a distance—and having the ability to revive them with the Recovery Arrow skill is an added bonus.

