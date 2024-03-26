Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Archer build | Augments, Abilities, and Gear

Dragon’s Dogma 2 provides plenty of choice for the Arisen in their approach to fighting the enemies spread across the world, and the Archer is a fine choice to fight from a distance—particularly when using the best Archer build.

Capable of dealing major damage from a safe distance and equipping arrows packed with extra power, the Archer in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the easier Vocations to pick up and play as there isn’t much of a learning curve.

That’s not to say it can’t be as powerful as other Vocations in the game, as I’ve experienced when using the best Archer build. You can find all the details and equipment you need here.

Best Archer Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The best choices. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three essential Augments to use with the Archer you unlock by leveling up the Vocation—Ambuscade, Endurance, and Lethality.

Ambuscade unlocks at level two of the Archer Vocation and increases damage dealt on targets are not in the battle stance, allowing you to pick shots from distance to initiate fights, and Endurance unlocks at level four and increases your maximum Stamina—allowing you to use your Skills more regularly.

Finally, Lethality unlocks at level eight and increases damage when attacking a target’s vitals (AKA weak points).

As for Augments obtained through other Vocations, look for Thew (Fighter level six) to carry additional weight, Subtlety (Thief level two) to decrease the likelihood of enemies targeting you, and Vitality (Warrior level two) to increase maximum health.

Best Archer skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Pick and choose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best skills for the Archer vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are:

Cascade Shot

Erupting Shot

Spiral Arrow

Deathly Arrow

Cascade Shot is a great tool for dealing with several smaller enemies, like when attacked by Goblins or Bandits, while Erupting Shot requires an Explosive Arrow and deals significant damage on all enemy times—either exploding after a short time or when struck with another attack.

Spiral Arrow deals damage over time, potentially causing flinch on smaller enemies, and is a great way to inflict decent damage to weak points of large enemies. Finally, Deathly Arrow takes time to charge is worth the wait as it fires a strong arrow to deal significant damage, knock larger enemies off balance, and has the potential to pin smaller enemies to walls.

Best Archer weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Blink and you’ll miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Archer weapon I have encountered is Dragon’s Blink, purchased from Awaran’s Arms in Bakbattahl for the hefty price of 48,500 Gold. As you can see from the stats above, it’s worth the outlay, though—particularly as I only have it upgraded twice so far.

Alternatively, the Medusan Spellbow is another solid choice, and you can obtain this for free by defeating Medusa. The biggest bonus from this weapon is it provides a boost to experience, though it weighs over 15KG.

Best Archer Armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Jack-et of all trades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Plumed Cap is a great option for Armor for the Archer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It provided a decent amount of Defense (261) and Magick Defense (177) before it’s even upgraded—and can be increased significantly.

The Deepwood Jacket is another solid option, with the added benefit of being able to be used by the Magick Archer and Thief Vocation as well, and the Ranger’s Tights provide similar benefits. Of course, both can be upgraded further.

When it comes to Cloaks and Rings, it’s a personal choice on what approach to take. Personally, I’m still using the Expeditioner’s Cloak rewarded for completing Captain Brandt’s questline along with a Ring of Exultation, boosting maximum Health, and a Ring of Benevolence to provide healing after a large loss of health.

Recommended Pawns for Archer

Party composition is crucial for any build in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but is even more important for the Archer Vocation, as the wrong choices can lead to being quickly overrun and defeated by enemies.

Always ensure you have a Mage in every party to provide healing and elemental attacks upon foes. Alongside the healer, I’ve had the best success when having a Fighter and Warrior Pawn in my party to tank attacks and dish out close-range damage.

