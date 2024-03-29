The fearsome Warrior is a brutal battler in Dragon’s Dogma 2 with a few different build paths. If you want to find yourself tearing holes through any foe in Vermund or Battahl, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s turn this vocation into a wrecking ball.

Best Augments for Warrior in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Warriors provide, and take, brutal beatings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Warrior is a beast on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 battlefield, but constantly taking damage through Charge attacks and Barge can be an issue. As a result, several of our Augments ensure we stun enemies as quickly as possible and stay alive for as long as possible.

Augment Name Vocation and Rank Description Dominance Warrior Eight Augments your Knockdown Power Intrepidity Warrior Nine Reduces accumulation of the loss gauge when receiving damage. Zeal Warfarer Six Reduces the Stamina consumed when performing a Weapon Skill. Verve Thief Nine Augments your Strength. Vitality Warrior Two Increases your maximum Health. Mettle Fighter Two Augments your physical defense. Ascendency Magick Archer Eight Augments the Strength and Magick of Pawns in your party.

There’s quite a mix of stats here, huh? We like boosting a Warrior’s base stats the most, since Augments can’t really solve the Warrior’s downsides implicitly. Instead, by improving our Health and Defense while reducing Loss, we can tank hits a bit better. Dominance and Zeal are also defensive, allowing you to more effectively knock monsters aside with your powerful charged weapon skills that otherwise eat Stamina for breakfast.

There are a few flexible slots here. If you’re dedicating your party to full support, you can replace Ascendency with something like Archer‘s Endurance for Stamina or Lethality for quick kills on important targets.

Our playstyle and build doesn’t grapple very often, instead focusing on big hits. However, if taking hold of foes is enjoyable to you, we recommend the Warrior’s Impact and the Thief’s Vigor. These two combo quite well, ensuring you knock down a tumbling foe without burning all of your Stamina in the process.

Best Weapon Skills for Warrior in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Warrior comes saddled with 11 Weapon Skills and a Maister Skill from the Champion’s Fable scroll. Of them, six come to mind as exceptionally useful for you as a player, so let’s touch on why each of those six are useful.

Skyward Sunder/Heavenward Sunder

Just hit every part of the monster simultaneously. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bread-and-butter of the Warrior, Heavenward Sunder is able to single-handedly knock creatures off balance—I even accidentally anti-aired a Griffon with it while knocking a Cyclops off-balance. This ability gets fantastic vertical arcs, capable of hitting a monster’s feet and head simultaneously, with two massive hitboxes when fully charged.

Heavenward Sunder must be used a bit carefully. While useful as a high-damage tool, it leaves you vulnerable for a significant amount of time, and you can end up accidentally climbing onto a monster at a bad time. Use Barge liberally to cancel out of it if you see yourself about to eat some damage.

Savage Lash/Indomitable Lash or Arc of Might

One of the best feeling abilities in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is your slot for punishing a monster that has fallen over. Indomitable Lash is a relatively fast single-target destruction tool capable of half-hitting boss healthbars. Arc of Might deals a lot more damage at the cost of more charge and all of your stamina.

We recommend Indomitable Lash in most situations. While the less damaging of the two, it comes out a lot faster and doesn’t eat your entire Stamina bar. Without a Pawn with Celestial Paean, this usually means you have to kill with the move or risk taking a lot of damage when the guy gets up. However, you can choose which one you like best here.

Tidal Fury/Tidal Wrath or Goring Lunge/Ravening Lunge

The only way a Warrior can block is through a counterattack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your utility attack slot has two options. Tidal Wrath is a counterattack, letting you take no damage from a single attack and giving you a free big hit. Ravening Lunge gets into combat quickly, clearing some foes on the way over. Of the two, we recommend Tidal Wrath, though both serve a purpose.

While Ravening Lunge is a good get-in tool, we find it to be a bit too slow to be reliable. You can usually dash at foes and have a similar time. Tidal Wrath, on the other hand, can prevent the slow-moving Warrior from taking a last tick of damage. While a counter isn’t usually necessary, a well-timed Tidal Wrath saves your Mage from having to cast a healing spell.

Revivify/Inspirit

One of the few abilities you can use while asleep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for your support option, Inspirit is an excellent way to purge yourself of status effects—from burning to sleep or even unconscious. While not a be-all cure-all for the game’s status quandaries, this ability saves you consumables while keeping you in the fight much longer.

With Inspirit, you can put most status cures in your storage for other vocations. This ability can activate while you’re otherwise locked in place, putting you right back in that Harpy’s way. It also means your Healer can focus on helping other status-ed Pawns while you bully the boss.

Tip: Warrior Pawns and a support setup. Pawns really, really want Inspirit, since it’s harder to notice them on fire or asleep during a fight. They also want to replace a counter attack like Tidal Wrath with something supportive such as Catapult Launch or Roar.

Best Pawn composition for Warrior in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Warriors really like magic backup. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warriors are one of the few classes in the game that require a Mage to be in your party. Warriors get hit too often to be without a dedicated healer and buffer, and benefit a lot from not being hit to low recoverable health. Your other slots are more flexible, though we recommend Archers for long-range support and Sorcerers for burning through physically resistant foes.

Warriors naturally take damage over the course of a fight. It’s important to do so, since that lets you charge attacks and sweep foes off their feet. A Mage makes that strategy much easier by saving you some healing supplies. Archers and Sorcerers, on the other hand, can make dealing with flying enemies easier.

Best gear for Warrior in Dragon’s Dogma 2

With a name like this, how can’t you take it to endgame? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warriors use two-handed Swords, two-handed Hammers and Medium to Heavy Armor. While you’ll be purchasing most of your Warrior’s equipment in Dragon’s Dogma 2, there are a select few items you can find in the wild we recommend you locate.

As the most important part of a Warrior, their two-handed weapon of choice can change quite a bit from area to area. We recommend the following:

Black Matter, from the end of the Ancient Battleground dungeon, can carry you until Volcanic Island without a worry in the world. Especially with a Battahl upgrade or two.

from the end of the Ancient Battleground dungeon, can carry you until Volcanic Island without a worry in the world. Especially with a Battahl upgrade or two. Cyclopean Thunder is your best friend for the last few moments before postgame. This hammer is on Volcanic Island in the Darkbeasts’ Den.

is your best friend for the last few moments before postgame. This hammer is on Volcanic Island in the Darkbeasts’ Den. Dragon’s Bite is the Dragonforged weapon you’ll want to get your hands on for endgame from the Bay Wayside Shrine.

Armor is fairly simple for Warriors, with defense being your priority.

How do you master using a chest plate? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Agamenian Galea is your mask-shaped endgame armor, though Blazing Soul works fine if you’re wanting to double-dip with Fighter. The Galea can be found east of the Checkpoint Rest Town underground, while Blazing Soul is your Wyrmslife Crystal option.

is your mask-shaped endgame armor, though works fine if you’re wanting to double-dip with Fighter. The Galea can be found east of the Checkpoint Rest Town underground, while Blazing Soul is your Wyrmslife Crystal option. For Warriors disinterested in the Charming Corset, the Vashara Scaleskin is your best endgame armor. Grand Cuirass can be bought as early as Bakbattahl, carries you into endgame, and works for both Warrior and Fighter.

the is your best endgame armor. can be bought as early as Bakbattahl, carries you into endgame, and works for both Warrior and Fighter. Vanguarder’s Greaves are the postgame armor for Warrior, found in the Guerco Cavern drop-off and guarded by a dragon. In the meanwhile, Brutal Cuisses work great for a Warrior or Fighter and are also a Bakbattahl purchase.

And for rings, you’re going to want to stick to your gameplan—give and take big hits.

Ring of Vehemence for improved stagger.

for improved stagger. Ring of Triumph for better stats all-around, including Health, Stamina, and Carrying Capacity. Both of these options can be found as rare enemy drops, in various shops, and through the Seeker’s Token system.

With all of that gear, Augments, abilities, and Pawns, you’ll be bruising your way through Dragon’s Dogma 2 in no time.

