Dragon's Dogma 2: How to cure the Sleep status effect in DD2

Are you feeling drowsy?
Published: Mar 25, 2024
The Arisen is asleep out in Dragon's Dogma 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given how dynamic Dragon’s Dogma 2’s combat system is, you can end up in all sorts of weird situations. One of the weirder ones is falling asleep mid-battle. This can happen to you and your Pawns, and fortunately, you can easily remedy the Sleep status in a couple of ways.

Here’s how to cure the Sleep status effect in DD2.

How to Cure Sleep in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Arisen has fallen asleep mid-battle in Dragon's Dogma 2
Let me just close my eyes for a second. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several ways to cure the Sleep status effect in DD2. I’ll list them here from least useful to most useful, from my experience.

Wear sleep-resistant armor

If you aren’t keen on the idea of falling asleep mid-battle, you can always equip one of the many Sleep-resistant armors. There are a couple of vendors who sell this type of armor but they move around the world. Honestly, I don’t think you really need any of these unless you know you’ll be fighting an enemy that puts the entire party to sleep. Still, if you manage to find a sleep-resistant armor, pick it up if you have the Gold.

Use a Waking Powder

Dragon's Dogma 2 inventory with Waking Powder selected
Waking Powder is cheap and easy to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Waking Powders in treasure chests, loot them from enemies, and buy them from Alchemists. You can also craft them yourself by combining a Grandpetal with another Grandpetal. Simply use the potion in battle if one of your Pawns falls asleep or give it to one of your Pawns to use on you if you start feeling tired.

Use Magic to wake up

High Halidom spell in Dragon's Dogma 2
A very useful spell for curing ailments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are playing a Mage, you have the Halidom spell (and its improved variants). This is a cure-all type of spell that heals everyone in the vicinity from almost all status ailments, including Sleep. While I wouldn’t use this for curing Sleep exclusively, Halidom is very useful in a pinch for curing Debilitations in general, especially Poison.

Wake someone up

If you or your Pawn fall asleep during battle, all you need to do is have someone walk up to them and wake them up. That’s it. It only takes a second and is a cost-effective way to get back to the fight.

In my experience, if an enemy manages to put you to sleep, Pawns will drop whatever they were doing and come rushing in to wake you up. So, unless you’re fighting a mob that constantly puts the entire party to sleep, I’d stick with the good old-fashioned shake to wake. 

Dragon's Dogma 2: How to cure the Frostbite status effect in DD2
Ice damage in Dragon's Dogma
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Frostbite status effect in DD2
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 25, 2024
Dragon's Dogma 2: How to cure the Tarred status effect in DD2
An Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2 stood in front of a viaduct.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Tarred status effect in DD2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 25, 2024
Dragon's Dogma 2: How to cure the Torched status effect in DD2
The player character in DD2 engulfed in flames by the Torched condition.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Torched status effect in DD2
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 25, 2024
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.