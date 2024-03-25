Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Sleep status effect in DD2

Given how dynamic Dragon’s Dogma 2’s combat system is, you can end up in all sorts of weird situations. One of the weirder ones is falling asleep mid-battle. This can happen to you and your Pawns, and fortunately, you can easily remedy the Sleep status in a couple of ways.

Here’s how to cure the Sleep status effect in DD2.

How to Cure Sleep in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Let me just close my eyes for a second. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several ways to cure the Sleep status effect in DD2. I’ll list them here from least useful to most useful, from my experience.

Wear sleep-resistant armor

If you aren’t keen on the idea of falling asleep mid-battle, you can always equip one of the many Sleep-resistant armors. There are a couple of vendors who sell this type of armor but they move around the world. Honestly, I don’t think you really need any of these unless you know you’ll be fighting an enemy that puts the entire party to sleep. Still, if you manage to find a sleep-resistant armor, pick it up if you have the Gold.

Use a Waking Powder

Waking Powder is cheap and easy to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Waking Powders in treasure chests, loot them from enemies, and buy them from Alchemists. You can also craft them yourself by combining a Grandpetal with another Grandpetal. Simply use the potion in battle if one of your Pawns falls asleep or give it to one of your Pawns to use on you if you start feeling tired.

Use Magic to wake up

A very useful spell for curing ailments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are playing a Mage, you have the Halidom spell (and its improved variants). This is a cure-all type of spell that heals everyone in the vicinity from almost all status ailments, including Sleep. While I wouldn’t use this for curing Sleep exclusively, Halidom is very useful in a pinch for curing Debilitations in general, especially Poison.

Wake someone up

If you or your Pawn fall asleep during battle, all you need to do is have someone walk up to them and wake them up. That’s it. It only takes a second and is a cost-effective way to get back to the fight.

In my experience, if an enemy manages to put you to sleep, Pawns will drop whatever they were doing and come rushing in to wake you up. So, unless you’re fighting a mob that constantly puts the entire party to sleep, I’d stick with the good old-fashioned shake to wake.

