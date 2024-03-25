Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Torched status effect in DD2

Getting Torched in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is particularly scary because of how quickly this condition drains your health and how long it lasts. There are several ways to cure it, though you’ll probably need to prepare in advance to avoid being taken by surprise. Here’s what to do.

How to get rid of the Torched debilitation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The easiest method. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three main methods to cure the Torched status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Becoming Drenched by stepping on water or being in the rain. Using the Mage’s curative spell, High Halidom. Using a Quenching Syrup.

It’s important to note that the basic Halidom spell and the Warrior’s skills Revivify and Inspirit can cure being on fire, but not the Torched condition. As for the Quenching Syrup, you can craft it by combining two Syruptwort Leaf.

Of all these options, keeping one or two Quenching Syrups in your inventory is the best strategy, as Torched can significantly affect your gameplay. If you can’t make the syrup due to a lack of materials, consider hiring a Mage Pawn equipped with High Halidom. Use the Advanced Search to find a Pawn with this skill. It not only helps with Torched but provides a dependable way to address almost every other debilitation in the game.

How to mitigate Torched damage in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Torched status causes Fire damage, meaning any equipment that lowers Fire damage or boosts your resistance to Torched will reduce the damage you receive. Wearing an Immaculate Blaze for a 30 percent resistance to Fire damage and using Intervention, a Mage Augment, to decrease the effect of debilitations on your character are good ways to mitigate Torched damage.

Can you become immune to Torched?

Currently, no item, gear, or ability completely prevents the Torched status. You can only be temporarily immune to Torched while you are Drenched, which happens in the rain or when you walk deep into a river or lake. But Drenched is a debilitation in itself, so be careful when using this approach to avoid Torched.

Theoretically, achieving immunity would require a combination of gear and Augments providing 100% resistance to Fire damage, but this level of resistance is unattainable with the items and abilities available in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Therefore, the most practical approach to dealing with Torched is to cure it quickly or reduce its impact with Fire resistance.

