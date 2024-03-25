Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Drenched status effect in DD2

Status effects in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are plentiful and can turn the tide of battle, so you need to know how to cure them. If you’re Drenched and don’t know how to fix it, we have the solution.

Recommended Videos

The Drenched status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not harm you on its own, but makes you become Numbed when you’re hit with Lightning damage or Ice-bound when you’re hit with Ice. Additionally, when you’re Drenched, you can’t become Tarred and take less damage from Fire attacks.

How to get rid of Drenched in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Valuable tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drenched is one of the most common status effects in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as it’s inflicted whenever you come into direct contact with water. This means walking into a river or adventuring in the rain will give your characters the Drenched status effect.

Use a Parching Concoction to cure the Drenched status in Dragon’s Dogma 2. With a weight of just 0.1 kilograms, you can carry plenty of these in your inventory for whenever needed—and you can get hold of them fairly quickly.

Alternatively, a Mage with the Halidom skill can cure the Drenched status by casting the spell. Halidom is unlocked at level three in the Mage Vocation.

How to get a Parching Concoction in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Shopping spree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to obtain a Parching Concoction is to combine two pieces of Hill Beech Bark, which you can regularly find on the side of trees around Vernworth. Alternatively, Choppers or Harpies drop them when defeated.

You can also buy Parching Concoctions from vendors in Dragon’s Dogma 2. To locate a vendor selling Parching Concoctions, look out for the potion symbol on the map when you’re in a town or city. This marks the location of an Apothecary, like the one shown in the image above.

Lastly, you can loot Parching Concoctions from treasure chests while out exploring, so don’t leave any stone unturned while out on an adventure.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more