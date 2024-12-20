Best weapons and builds for each class in Delta Force

When playing Delta Force Warfare, there are multiple weapons available for each of the four Operator classes. Since every weapon has its own progression path that unlocks new attachments, you want to pick a few weapons and stick with them as you play.

Here are the best weapons for each class in Delta Force Warfare.

shared weapons: Some weapons, like the CAR-15, are available on multiple classes. We only mention them once, but feel free to use them regardless of the class.

Best weapons for each class in Delta Force

Assault

You know the drill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Assault class is very standard when it comes to weapons. Most of the guns are assault rifles with a few options for shotguns and marksman rifles. These weapons are perfect for mid-range gunfights, whether you’re attacking an objective or are trying to defend it.

Here are the best weapons for the Assault class in Delta Force:

Both the CAR-15 and the AKS-74 are solid starting assault rifles, but you really want to get the M4A1. It’s by far the best weapon for the Assault class, with decent stats and some of the lowest recoil in the game. Other good options include the SG552 and the AKM, depending on your preference.

Support

True MVPs of the team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Support class is designed for more close-range combat. Most of the weapons are submachine guns available alongside universal weapons that are available across all classes. Despite directing you to be up close and personal, you can build these weapons to have a little bit more range and perform in those inevitable mid-range gunfights.

Here are some of the best weapons for the Support class in Delta Force Warfare:

SMG-45 Submachine Gun

Vector Submachine Gun

MP5 Submachine Gun

K416 Assault Rifle

There are a few submachine guns you can go for on the Support class, including the MP5, SMG-45, and Vector. With weapons like the Vector, you can customize them for slightly longer ranges as not all the gunfights will be up close. Other submachine guns are also decent, like the P90 and the SR-3M.

One of the exceptions for the Support class is the K416, which is an assault rifle. If you’re used to the range and firepower of an AR, the K416 is a phenomenal weapon to pick up.

Engineer

Time to go loud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Engineers are the heavy hitters with an arsenal of big and bold weapons available to them, including battle rifles (similar to assault rifles with more range) and machine guns. With the right weapon, an Engineer will leave no one standing on the battlefield.

Here are some of the best weapons for the Engineer class in Delta Force Warfare:

Depending on what you prefer, the Engineer class offers a variety of weapons. The G3 and the SCAR-H are hard-hitting rifles with slower fire rates than the average assault rifle. There’s also an exclusive assault rifle in the form of AUG. It has high range and relatively low recoil with the right attachments. For ultimate bullet spray, machine guns, like the M249, are also great.

Recon

The sniper glint is the only thing that will give you away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, there’s Recon, a class that specializes in long-ranged combat and snipes across the entire map. As you can expect, Recon Operators have access to sniper rifles and marksman rifles, which, paired with good and unnoticed positioning, makes them incredibly dangerous (and annoying).

Here are some of the best weapons for the Recon class in Delta Force Warfare:

R93 Sniper Rifle

SV-98 Sniper Rifle

AWM Sniper Rifle

While the marksman rifles are decent, the main attraction of the Recon class is the sniper rifles. There are a few of them, depending on the range you plan to fight at. The R93 has 80m of effective range and the fastest RPM out of all snipers. The SV-98 has 90m of effective range and slightly slower RPM. For the longest shots, there’s the AWM with 100m of effective range and the slowest RPM out of all snipers.

