Delta Force reveals Black Hawk Down release date—and it’s sooner than you think

The highly anticipated Black Hawk Down PvE campaign, initially planned to launch with Delta Force season two, now has an official release date—and it’s coming sooner than you think.

Delta Force confirmed on Feb. 10 that the paid Black Hawk Down co-op campaign will launch in the game on Feb. 21 at 2am UTC, less than two weeks away. More details about the campaign will be revealed in the upcoming days.

Black Hawk Down reimagines the legendary battle in Mogadishu while remaining faithful to the classic 2001 movie and the Delta Force: Black Hawk Down game from 2003. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the campaign promises to have “an unparalleled level of detail and a diverse range of missions” where every corner of the city tells a story. The campaign is also described as an “ultimate test of skill,” aiming to test your limits, so don’t expect it to go easy on you.

The Black Hawk Down campaign was originally scheduled for January 2025 but was slightly postponed with the launch of season two for additional polish. Unlike the base Delta Force game, which includes the Warfare and Operations game modes, which are free, Black Hawk Down is a paid DLC. The exact pricing and potential editions of the DLC are unknown, but we’ll likely receive more information in the following days.

In the meantime, you can explore the new Warfare maps, Hot Zone game mode, and updated Zero Dam map, all introduced in Season Starfall. Multiple events are also taking place in both core game modes to keep you busy while you wait for the campaign release.

