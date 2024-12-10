Can you unlock Uluru in Delta Force?

Delta Force features multiple operators with unique abilities. Some are available as soon as you launch the game, while you must unlock others by playing. Uluru is one of the unlockable Operators in Delta Force, and unlike the rest of the roster, it’s not entirely clear how to get him.

Here’s everything you need to know about Uluru and how to unlock him in Delta Force.

How to unlock Uluru in Delta Force

In the meantime, you can unlock Hackclaw. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the moment, there’s no way to unlock Uluru in Delta Force. If you select Uluru in the Operator list, it shows he’s locked behind an event, but there’s no option to go to the corresponding event and start working your way through it.

Uluru is likely a part of one of the upcoming events that will work similarly to the event featuring Hackclaw. You must complete daily objectives in the Operator Hackclaw event to earn points. Earning points progress the reward track that features Armament Vouchers, Gear Tickets, and an Operator.

The Hackclaw event runs from Dec. 4 until Jan. 16, so the Uluru event might be the next one right after that.

All Uluru abilities in Delta Force

Maximum demolition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can’t unlock Uluru yet, his skills are available to read in the Operator list. Uluru is an Engineer alongside Shepherd, and he might be a better alternative when you must deal with vehicles and enemy-dense areas in Warfare or when you want to secure a kill in Operations.

Here are all of Uluru’s abilities in Delta Force:

Loitering Munition (ultimate): Fire an image-guided loitering munition that splits into four bombs on impact. When hip-firing, the munition follows the preset targeting guidance.

Fire an image-guided loitering munition that splits into four bombs on impact. When hip-firing, the munition follows the preset targeting guidance. Quickset Cover: Toss a quick-setting concrete sprayer to create a cover to block damage.

Toss a quick-setting concrete sprayer to create a cover to block damage. Composite Incendiary: Toss an incendiary grenade that detonates on landing. The grenade quickly burns through Quickset Cover.

Toss an incendiary grenade that detonates on landing. The grenade quickly burns through Quickset Cover. Battle Hardened: Stronger resistance to slowing effects from fractures and class gear.

Loitering Munition paired with the class gear launcher is all you need to deal with any tanks or enemy squads. At the same time, the interaction between Composite Incendiary and Quickset Cover means you must be mindful when using both next to each other.

Uluru seems to be an interesting pick in Operations. If you have teammates to cover you, you can use the Loitering Munition and guide it toward the enemy squad to secure a kill. Resistance to fractures in Operations also sounds nice, but it only takes two Surgical Kits to fix them yourself, so it probably won’t be the main reason for you to pick Uluru.

