Delta Force features eight operators you can take into Operations or Warfare game modes. Each Operator belongs to one of the four classes in the game and has unique abilities that can turn the tide of the gunfight.

Here are the best Operators in Delta Force for both Operations and Warfare game modes.

Delta Force Operator tier list

Operator Operations Warfare D-Wolf A S Vyron B A Stinger S S Toxik B A Shepherd A A Luna S S Hackclaw A B

Because Delta Force has two fundamentally different core modes, an operator that’s great in Warfare may not be as useful in Operations, and vice versa. Carefully inspect your Operator’s abilities and make sure to use them to the fullest during your games.

where’s uluru? Even though Uluru is among the available Operators in Delta Force, you can’t unlock him yet, which is why he is not featured in this tier list.

D-Wolf

It’s all in the wrist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

D-Wolf is an all-around assault Operator who can help unleash your inner Call of Duty player with his Tactical Slide passive trait. He offers a good blend of high mobility, damage, and tactical gameplay with his abilities, allowing you to pressure your opponents.

In Operations, he can be a decent option to run alongside more supportive Operators like Stinger and Luna. D-Wolf can hold his own in Operations, but you may not want to go loud sometimes.

Vyron

Don’t worry about fall damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vyron feels like a slightly weaker version of D-Wolf. His increased movement speed and Dynamic Propulsion are great mobility tools as long as you can stay on the move and make kills. The QLL32 Crouching Tiger needs good timing to shine, though. It’s much easier to turn on the Motorized Exoskeleton on D-Wolf and charge in than try to catch enemies into the AoE of Vyron’s ultimate.

Vyron is still a solid pick in Warfare, allowing you to be all over the battlefield. However, in Operations, he doesn’t feel like someone who can consistently provide value to the team or keep you ahead of enemies if you’re running solo.

Stinger

Everyone gets a heal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every game needs a dedicated healer, and Stinger is the one in Delta Force. His Hive-Tech Pistol allows him to heal himself or nearby allies and pick knocked teammates up quickly. The other two abilities are smokes that can block the enemy’s line of sight.

In Warfare, Stinger is an incredible support character who can lay down smokes and then rescue his teammates with quick revives. The Hive-Tech Pistol is useful in Operations, too. It may not be as potent, but it allows you to get a health bump and get back into the fight.

negative effects: Stinger removes the negative effects of reduced HP in Operations when picking up teammates.

Toxik

I was expecting poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike Stinger, Toxik focuses on buffing allies and debuffing enemies rather than healing. The adrenaline from Adreno-Boost and Dragonfly enhances handling and reduces flinch. It’s not the strongest buff in the world, but it makes shooting more comfortable, especially in Warfare, where she can have it almost all the time.

Although having fewer smokes means you must be more careful when it comes to revives, she’s still great to use in Warfare. Dragonfly disrupts enemies and reduces their maximum HP, giving you more opportunities to attack. The range of Dragonfly is quite limited, so you won’t be able to take advantage of it as often in Operations.

Shepherd

Cover your ears. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shepherd is the only Engineer currently available in the game. The Sonic Trap and Sonic Paralysis are designed to disrupt enemies, but be mindful when using them. You can use the trap to cover the flank or if you’re expecting an enemy push. The Sonic Paralysis is also great at slowing down enemy pushes in Warfare if you hold the ability button.

His kit is more situational in Operations and requires teammates who can play off of it, but another reason to pick Shepherd in Operations is the Engineer passive. Engineers can cut wires in certain areas of the map to create a shortcut. This is also quite situational and depends on which objective you’re going for in the raid.

Luna

Aim true. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luna is one of the strongest Operators in Delta Force thanks to her abilities that give her wall-hacks. The passive trait briefly marks any enemy Luna damages while the Detection Arrow scans the area for enemies along the flight path. These abilities are great in both Warfare and Operations and paired with the Volt Arrow and Frag Grenade, she has a perfect ability balance of utility and damage.

As a recon class, Luna can also access recon stations scattered across the map in Operations to check the state of extraction points and bosses.

Hackclaw

I’ve seen this one before. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Living up to her name, Hackclaw hacks and disrupts enemies with her abilities. The Signal Decoder can reveal up to three enemy Operator locations using lines on the ground. The ability does warn the enemies that you’re approaching, but you can pair it with the Flash Drone that can follow the Decoder’s lines to the enemy.

In Operations, Hackclaw is a great pick for staying hidden, especially with the Silent Step passive, which reduces the noise you make while crouching. Even though her ultimate compromises her location, you can use it to reveal the enemy’s location when under fire.

You probably won’t need that much stealth in Warfare, though. Most of the time, you’ll be fighting enemies head-on, and if you want to play as recon class, there’s always Luna.

