Best Delta Force assault rifles, ranked

An assault rifle is a staple weapon category in any shooter, including Delta Force. While you may enjoy close-quarter combat with SMGs or be precise from afar with snipers, nothing beats the versatility of the assault rifle.

Heading into the battle, you need at least one good assault rifle by your side, so here are the five best assault rifles in Delta Force.

Best assault rifles in Delta Force Warfare

5) AKS-74

This one looks unrecognizable from the stock version. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AKS-74 is a hard-hitting rifle that you can use from the start on any class in Delta Force. Similarly to QBZ95-1, it’s not as great for rushing due to its low fire rate, but the damage is high for an assault rifle. However, the high base damage of the rifle also comes with incredibly low Control and high recoil.

Here are the AKS-74 base stats:

Damage: 27

27 Range: 30m

30m Control: 35

35 Handling: 60

60 Stability: 53

53 Accuracy: 52

52 Fire Rate: 533 rpm

533 rpm Muzzle Velocity: 500m/s

To make the AKS-74 work, you must spend some time (or EXP Tokens) to unlock enough attachments. The base version doesn’t allow for much until you get your hands on Handguards, grips, a stock, and a large enough mag.

4) CAR-15

A reliable choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

CAR-15 is one of the first assault rifles available in Delta Force, and it’s also a good one. It has higher base damage but a lower fire rate than the M4A1 and the SG552, with an effective range of 30 meters. It may not excel at something specific, but it’s a reliable assault rifle to have at the ready.

Here are the CAR-15 base stats:

Damage: 25

25 Range: 30m

30m Control: 50

50 Handling: 58

58 Stability: 55

55 Accuracy: 53

53 Fire Rate: 632 rpm

632 rpm Muzzle Velocity: 550m/s

Apart from being a solid starting weapon in Delta Force, the CAR-15 is also available across all classes in Warfare. Whether you’re playing Support or Engineer, you can still use it. This doesn’t exactly tie into the weapon’s overall performance, but you can make one perfect build and dominate the battlefield regardless of the Operator you play.

3) QBZ95-1

Maximum firepower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The QBZ95-1 unlocks at level eight and is an assault rifle for fighting at medium to longer ranges. Rushing in and sliding left and right isn’t an option with this weapon, but higher base range and damage make it perfect for a less aggressive playstyle. At the same time, you don’t want to shoot this weapon too far due to its recoil.

Here are the QBZ95-1 base stats:

Damage: 22

22 Range: 40m

40m Control: 52

52 Handling: 55

55 Stability: 58

58 Accuracy: 54

54 Fire Rate: 679 rpm

679 rpm Muzzle Velocity: 550m/s

The only thing you must be ready for when using the QBZ95-1 is its recoil pattern that gradually sways to the right as you shoot. It’s a fairly simple pattern and paired with the high enough fire rate, you can dominate the battlefield without getting up close and personal.

2) SG552

Never fast enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The SG552 is similar to the M4A1 and unlocks at level 16. It has an even higher fire rate and base range but slightly lower damage and muzzle velocity. This allows you to effectively beam down enemies within the weapon’s effective range (and a little bit beyond).

Here are the SG552 base stats:

Damage: 19

19 Range: 40m

40m Control: 46

46 Handling: 61

61 Stability: 52

52 Accuracy: 53

53 Fire Rate: 906 rpm

906 rpm Muzzle Velocity: 550m/s

Apart from lower damage and muzzle velocity, the SG552 has sharper recoil. Close to the second half of the magazine, the SG552 sways strongly to the side, which throws off the aim, especially at longer ranges. However, this is a matter of playstyle, and you may have more success with this weapon rather than the M4A1.

1) M4A1

The ultimate best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The M4A1 is by far the best assault rifle in Delta Force. It unlocks at level 14 and is straightforward to build. Thanks to low base horizontal recoil, it’s also easy to control. Some of the other weapons on this list come close to the M4A1, but if you want an all-around assault rifle, this is the one to go for.

Here are the M4A1 base stats:

Damage: 20

20 Range: 30m

30m Control: 41

41 Handling: 58

58 Stability: 55

55 Accuracy: 55

55 Fire Rate: 800 rpm

800 rpm Muzzle Velocity: 633m/s

With lower damage but a higher fire rate than some other assault rifles, the M4A1 is a highly versatile weapon. With enough Control, it becomes relatively easy to chip away at their health up to a 100-meter range without worrying too much about controlling recoil.

