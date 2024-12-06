All Delta Force game modes, explained

Delta Force has a few distinct modes with individual progression tracks and even events. There’s a lot to do for any kind of player, whether you’re looking for all-out warfare or want to try out Delta Force’s take on the extraction mode.

Here’s every game mode in Delta Force and what you can expect from it.

Every game mode in Delta Force

Warfare

If you played Battlefield, Warfare will feel familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warfare is a Battlefield-style mode focused solely on infantry and vehicle combat with a few features seemingly inspired by Call of Duty games. Much like in Battlefield, you can pick your operator tied to a specific class, select a loadout, and jump into the game with a squad of teammates. As you play the mode, you’ll unlock more weapons and attachments.

There are a few game modes within Warfare that you can try out:

Attack and Defend: Attackers must capture two objectives in the sector to advance to the next one, while the defenders must stop them at all costs. The attackers also have limited reinforcements while the defenders have unlimited.

Attack and Defend only on the Threshold map. King of the Hill: Two teams fight over objectives in the sector. Capturing all objectives grants strategic resources and whichever team reaches the target amount wins.

Two teams fight over objectives in the sector. Capturing all objectives grants strategic resources and whichever team reaches the target amount wins. Blitz: Quick King of the Hill mode with no base respawns.

Quick King of the Hill mode with no base respawns. A/D Drill: PvE version of the Attack and Defend mode.

Throughout the match, you also earn points by eliminating opponents and capturing objectives. You can then spend these points on gadgets, like Vehicle Drop or Guided Missile, which are basically a form of scorestreaks in Delta Force.

Operations

Shoot, loot, then time to scoot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Operations is an extraction mode, similar to Escape from Tarkov. Unlike Tarkov, though, the games in Delta Force are shorter and more arcade-ish. You don’t have to manage every aspect of your loadout and spend hours in the bushes, but you still must be careful and aware of your surroundings.

In Operations, you select your equipment, which may include one or two weapons, ammunition, healing, items, armor, and storage, and choose a map to deploy to. During the raid, you can explore the map, collect loot, complete side objectives, or hunt other players. After you extract the loot, you can use it in future raids, sell it to earn Tekniq Alloys, or upgrade and craft new things at your base of operations.

Every raid takes around 30 to 35 minutes, depending on the map and difficulty, but you can always extract earlier if you found valuable items or completed a mission you wanted to. If you die, you lose everything you had except for what was in the Safe Box. Don’t worry, though, as you get Gear Tickets when you die, which set you up with the base gear for the next run.

Black Hawk Down

Relive the classic. Image via Team Jade

Black Hawk Down is an upcoming multiplayer campaign in Delta Force. The campaign reimagines the 2001 movie and the classic Delta Force series campaign. The mode isn’t available yet and is scheduled to be released in January 2025, closer to the game’s console release.

