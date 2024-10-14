Will Delta Force release on console?

The highly-anticipated return of Delta Force is getting a lot of buzz from first-person shooter fans, and it’s easy to see why.

Featuring stunning graphics, exhilarating gameplay, and a variety of modes, Delta Force has already gained plenty of plaudits following a closed Alpha test earlier this year. However, considering access has only been available on PC so far, console gamers naturally want to know if they’ll be able to play it at some point.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about Delta Force’s upcoming release on consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox.

What is Delta Force?

Delta Force is the latest entry in its long-running series. It was developed by Team Jade and published by TiMi Studio Group in China.

When it fully releases, the tactical FPS will feature an extraction mode like Escape From Tarkov or Call of Duty‘s DMZ, massive multiplayer battles with tanks and choppers like Battlefield, and even a remake of the Delta Force – Black Hawk Down single-player campaign.

For now, Delta Force plans to have an early access release that features only the Extraction and large-scale PvP modes. Team Jade has confirmed the game is scheduled to be in early access for a “few months,” with a full release estimated for Q1 2025.

Is Delta Force available on console?

Delta Force is not available on console yet, but it will be eventually. The official X account of Delta Force has previously stated that developers are continuing to work hard on console versions as they target a Q1 2025 release.

According to the official website, Delta Force will be available on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, but not Xbox One.

When the game is eventually released, it will be free-to-play, meaning anyone can try it out. This also means there will likely be a lot of microtransactions, like skins and battle passes, similar to many other games and how they currently operate. However, game director Shadow Guo has reassured players that Delta Force will never be a pay-to-win experience.

Why isn’t there a Delta Force playtest on console?

Following the closed Alpha test, PC players are also being treated to a public playtest of Delta Force as part of Steam Next Fest, leaving many console players understandably envious.

Responding to disappointed console users, the developers explained that the PC version is “further along” in development, which is why they can run those playtests. But they emphasized that console versions will be released as soon as possible.

We will update this page as and when more information on console versions for Delta Force becomes available, so stay tuned!

