How to play Delta Force playtest

October is turning out to be a busy yet exciting month for extraction shooters, with Delta Force joining Off the Grid as a public playtest.

The return of the Delta Force franchise brings plenty of hope and excitement following a positive closed Alpha test, and now it can be enjoyed by everyone on PC ahead of early access release—here’s how.

How to play Delta Force open playtest

Delta Force is available on Steam from Oct. 14 to 21. Previously named Delta Force Hawk Ops, the free-to-play first-person tactical shooter can be enjoyed as part of Steam Next Fest, which celebrates the release of upcoming games.

Steam users can simply download the Delta Force demo via the Steam store before heading into battle.

Delta Force Next Fest content. Image via @DeltaForce_Game on X

During the open playtest, players will experience large-scale PvP matches in Havoc Warfare and intense extraction fights in Hazard Operations.

In the playtest, five maps, 45 weapons, seven operators, nine vehicles, and 12 props will be at your disposal. There will also be special Next Fest perks, including unlocking all weapons in Havoc Warfare and all store items in Hazard Operations.

Is Delta Force releasing on console?

Delta Force will also be available on PlayStation 4, 5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, this will not be until Q1 2025, so it could be between January and March.

Until then, Delta Force will only be available to PC users, starting with an early access period later this year.

Image via Team Jade/TiMi Studio Group

Delta Force’s developers, Team Jade, have confirmed the game will be in early access for a few months. Meanwhile, the extraction and large-scale PvP modes are nearly complete and will be polished further before the early access release.

What is Delta Force about?

Delta Force features a variety of both single and multiplayer modes that take place over two distinct timeframes.

In 1993, you’ll be boots-on-the-ground as an elite Delta Force operator in a remake of the much-loved Delta Force – Black Hawk Down campaign. Featuring the latest Unreal Engine graphics technology, players will be tasked with taking down Somali warlords and restoring order in the southern Jubba Valley and the Somalian capital, Mogadishu.

Image via Team Jade/TiMi Studio Group

In 2035, players will take on the role of an elite member of G.T.I., a peace-keeping force founded by former Delta operators. Your mission: deploy to the mysterious region of Ahsarah and investigate the illegal activities of the Haavk Corporation.

