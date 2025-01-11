Best Delta Force SMGs, ranked

Submachine guns in Delta Force are a weapons category mainly dedicated to the Support class operators. Just like Assault has assault rifles and Recon has snipers, Supports specialize in fast-firing weapons that melt careéess enemies.

A reliable submachine gun is what you need when in the trenches trying to rescue your teammates and apply pressure on the enemy forces. Here are the five best SMGs in Delta Force.

Best SMGs in Delta Force Warfare

5) Bizon

I’ve seen this one before! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bizon is one of the earlier submachine guns in Delta Force, and it’s a decent choice if you don’t have access to others on this list. It has high base Accuracy to fire from the hip but lower Control, making it more difficult to use at longer ranges.

Its base stats are:

Damage: 25

25 Range: 15m

15m Control: 43

43 Handling: 62

62 Stability: 49

49 Accuracy: 63

63 Fire Rate: 659rpm

659rpm Muzzle Velocity: 400m/s

The Bizon also has one of the largest mags among submachine guns, which can fit 64 rounds. The only weapon that can come close is Vector with its 70-round dual drum extended magazine. Overall, it’s a solid submachine gun. There’s nothing inherently wrong with it, but it feels like the rest of the SMGs on the list can do the same job better.

4) P90

Simple yet efficient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The P90 is a versatile submachine gun that you can build for Accuracy or Control, depending on what you want. With a fire rate of 898rpm, it sits on the higher end than the other weapons in this category.

Here are the P90’s base stats:

Damage: 22

22 Range: 15m

15m Control: 48

48 Handling: 56

56 Stability: 45

45 Accuracy: 60

60 Fire Rate: 898rpm

898rpm Muzzle Velocity: 400m/s

The P90 has noticeable horizontal recoil, so to make it work, you must lean in more for Control (ADS and longer range) or Accuracy (hip-fire and closer range) with your attachments, depending on what you want. You can still hip-fire when running a Control-focused build, but you’re way more likely to miss a few shots, and we all know how that usually ends.

3) Vector

You can’t get too close to someone using a Vector. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Vector has the highest fire rate among submachine guns in Delta Force. With high base Accuracy, it’s perfect for close to near point-blank encounters, especially if you pair it with a larger mag. High recoil makes it less versatile than other SMGs on the list, but that’s not what we’re trying to do here.

The Vector’s base stats are:

Damage: 20

20 Range: 15m

15m Control: 38

38 Handling: 69

69 Stability: 42

42 Accuracy: 68

68 Fire Rate: 1091

1091 Muzzle Velocity: 350m/s

With the right build, the Vector will be incredibly accurate when firing from the hip and still be comfortable to use when ADS, even at up to a 50-meter range if the target’s not moving.

2) SMG-45

The ultimate best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the P90, the SMG-45 is a versatile submachine gun you can use at close and higher ranges. The good thing about this gun is that you don’t need to build specifically into either one, thanks to high base Control, Accuracy, and Range. A solid build will serve you well up close and also if you want to kill someone farther away.

Here are the SMG-45’s base stats:

Damage: 26

26 Range: 23m

23m Control: 52

52 Handling: 70

70 Stability: 41

41 Accuracy: 65

65 Fire Rate: 605rpm

605rpm Muzzle Velocity: 475m/s

The SMG-45 has the lowest fire rate among submachine guns, and depending on your playstyle, it may not be as comfortable to use up close. At the same time, if you want to fight at longer ranges, Supports also have great assault rifles available, including the K416 and the SR-3M.

1) MP5

The attachments make it look unrecognizable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The MP5 is by far the best SMG in Delta Force. With high base stats across the board, this weapon does everything you may want from a submachine gun. A good build can increase Control and Accuracy to around 73, making it perfect for mowing down enemies up close and at range.

Here are the MP5’s base stats:

Damage: 26

26 Range: 15m

15m Control: 53

53 Handling: 66

66 Stability: 45

45 Accuracy: 68

68 Fire Rate: 820rpm

820rpm Muzzle Velocity: 400m/s

The weapon has some horizontal recoil, similar to the P90, but something as simple as the X25U Angled Combat Grip will ensure you don’t have to worry about it. If you need a reliable submachine gun for every occasion, MP5 is the way to go.

