Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Delta Force K416 inspect animation
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Delta Force

Best K416 build in Delta Force

Every attachment and calibration setting you need to know for K416.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Dec 13, 2024 08:57 am

The K416 is an assault rifle only available to the support class in Delta Force Warfare. It’s quite different from the rest of the assault rifle lineup but can still be a powerful tool with the right build.

Recommended Videos

As a support weapon, the K416 leans more towards close-quarter combat, akin to a submachine gun, especially when compared to assault rifles like CAR-15 and M4A1. Most of the fights in Delta Force are medium to long-range, making the K416 a situational choice depending on the sector you’re fighting for.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for K416 in Delta Force Warfare.

Best K416 build in Delta Force Warfare

K416 weapon attachments in Delta Force
There’s only so far you can shoot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

K416 is a close-range assault rifle with a base range of only 20m compared to other assault rifles, like the M4A1 and AKS-74, that can go above 30. This weapon also has significantly more recoil, making it ineffective at longer ranges even if you tried.

Here are the best K416 attachments in Delta Force:

SlotAttachment
OpticCombat Red Dot Sight (personal preference)
Upper PatchRanger Handguard
Right PatchRanger Handguard
Left PatchRanger Handguard
Upper RailRanger Handguard
BarrelK416 A8 Long Barrel Combo
MuzzleSandstorm Vertical Compensator
ForegripResonant Ergonomic Grip
Mag MountBadger Small Mag Assist
Mag5.56×45 30-Round Polymer Mag
Rear GripAR Heavy Tower Grip
Grip MountStable Grip Base
StockInvasion Core Stock

The K416 A8 Long Barrel Combo alongside four Ranger Handguards gives K416 a nice bump in Control. There are still two rail slots left for you to install lasers or flashlights if you want to. You can’t install Ranger Handguards there, so you’re not losing any Control by doing that.

Because the base range of the K416 is low, we went with the Resonant Ergonomic Grip to make it as easy to control as possible in its effective range. The Remnant Ergonomic improves Vertical Control, leaving a little horizontal sway you need to control. We also use the Sandstorm Vertical Compensator for increased Vertical Stability and Control.

The AR Heavy Tower Grip allows you to slot a Grip Mount, and the Stable Grip Base is perfect for K416 with its extra Stability and Control (again). Pair it with the Invasion Core Stock, and your new assault rifle is almost ready to go.

Best K416 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

K416 calibration settings in Delta Force
Get that extra stability. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Calibration allows you to juice out a little more stats for the K416 and make it more stable without sacrificing too much. Use the settings below as a baseline, but feel free to tweak them to suit your playstyle.

Here are the best K416 calibration settings in Delta Force:

SlotSetting
BarrelWight Limit: +50.00g
ForegripThickness: +10.00mm
Rear GripThickness: +12.00mm
StockPlacement: +2 Slot
OpticN/A

The calibration settings tune the weapon to be more stable at the cost of ADS Speed and ADS Movement Speed to be more viable in mid-range encounters. Optic calibration is a personal preference, but the default settings are always solid.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.