The K416 is an assault rifle only available to the support class in Delta Force Warfare. It’s quite different from the rest of the assault rifle lineup but can still be a powerful tool with the right build.

Recommended Videos

As a support weapon, the K416 leans more towards close-quarter combat, akin to a submachine gun, especially when compared to assault rifles like CAR-15 and M4A1. Most of the fights in Delta Force are medium to long-range, making the K416 a situational choice depending on the sector you’re fighting for.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for K416 in Delta Force Warfare.

Best K416 build in Delta Force Warfare

There’s only so far you can shoot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

K416 is a close-range assault rifle with a base range of only 20m compared to other assault rifles, like the M4A1 and AKS-74, that can go above 30. This weapon also has significantly more recoil, making it ineffective at longer ranges even if you tried.

Here are the best K416 attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic Combat Red Dot Sight (personal preference) Upper Patch Ranger Handguard Right Patch Ranger Handguard Left Patch Ranger Handguard Upper Rail Ranger Handguard Barrel K416 A8 Long Barrel Combo Muzzle Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip Resonant Ergonomic Grip Mag Mount Badger Small Mag Assist Mag 5.56×45 30-Round Polymer Mag Rear Grip AR Heavy Tower Grip Grip Mount Stable Grip Base Stock Invasion Core Stock

The K416 A8 Long Barrel Combo alongside four Ranger Handguards gives K416 a nice bump in Control. There are still two rail slots left for you to install lasers or flashlights if you want to. You can’t install Ranger Handguards there, so you’re not losing any Control by doing that.

Because the base range of the K416 is low, we went with the Resonant Ergonomic Grip to make it as easy to control as possible in its effective range. The Remnant Ergonomic improves Vertical Control, leaving a little horizontal sway you need to control. We also use the Sandstorm Vertical Compensator for increased Vertical Stability and Control.

The AR Heavy Tower Grip allows you to slot a Grip Mount, and the Stable Grip Base is perfect for K416 with its extra Stability and Control (again). Pair it with the Invasion Core Stock, and your new assault rifle is almost ready to go.

Best K416 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

Get that extra stability. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Calibration allows you to juice out a little more stats for the K416 and make it more stable without sacrificing too much. Use the settings below as a baseline, but feel free to tweak them to suit your playstyle.

Here are the best K416 calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel Wight Limit: +50.00g Foregrip Thickness: +10.00mm Rear Grip Thickness: +12.00mm Stock Placement: +2 Slot Optic N/A

The calibration settings tune the weapon to be more stable at the cost of ADS Speed and ADS Movement Speed to be more viable in mid-range encounters. Optic calibration is a personal preference, but the default settings are always solid.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy