How to find and kill April Fool’s Rocketeers in Delta Force

What’s the April Fool’s without a bit of tomfoolery featuring explosives? Delta Force kicked off a short April Fool’s event with multiple rewards and an opportunity to secure additional rare loot for your stash.

Fool’s Rocketeer is an event in the Operation mode where you must kill April Fool’s Rocketeers and extract with a Lucky Statue. The rewards for this event include six Prep Armament Vouchers, a Big Eyes spray, and 50,000 Tekniq Alloy.

Here’s everything you need to know about these new Rocketeers and how to find the Lucky Statue in Delta Force.

How to find April Fool’s Rocketeers in Delta Force

A dangerous standoff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

April Fool’s Rocketeers spawn randomly during an Operations match and look similar to regular Rocketeers. They wear red berets and vests and have a couple of rockets strapped to their back. This may be April Fool’s, but their rockets are still no joke, so be careful when engaging them.

Most of the time, April Fool’s Rocketeers appear next to the main roads around the map. On the Zero Dam map, they often spawn on the road leading from the paid extraction point north to the Administrative Area. Some also appear next to the Barracks and the Visitor Center.

When you kill this Rocketeer, the kill banner will say that you killed a Rocket Mouse with Good Loot. Come up to its death box and search it for a chance to find decent loot.

If you plan to play Operations solely to do this event, consider using Gear Tickers and loading into Zero Dam on easy difficulty. It’s a small map, and you shouldn’t run into too much trouble when looking for the April Fool’s Rocketeers.

How to extract with the Lucky Statue in Delta Force

Peak Operations loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

April Fool’s Rocketeers can drop various rare and expensive items, but one of the event objectives requires you to find and extract with a Lucky Statue. It’s also called the Lucky Wooden Sculpture. You may find this rare 2×1 red drop when looting the Rocketeer’s.

This rarest drop from the event costs a whopping one Tekniq Alloy. However, you still get three Prep Armament Vouchers for extracting it. The Rocketeer carrying the Lucky Statue also has a red Lucky helmet, which only has six Durability and costs one Tekniq Alloy. This helmet doesn’t show on the Rocketeer’s in-game model, though, so you still need to kill and loot every single one.

