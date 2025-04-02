Among light machine guns in Delta Force, the PKM is an earlier option that becomes available at level 20. With a fire rate of 669 rpm, it’s one of the more versatile options in the game, as opposed to the M250 and the QJB201.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for the PKM in Delta Force Warfare.

Best PKM build in Delta Force Warfare

Cover the basics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This PKM build makes this machine gun feel almost like a rifle, with low recoil and high ADS speed. It still feels more sluggish than a regular assault rifle, so the M4A1, SG552, and CAR-15 might be better options if you want a more close-range flexibility.

Here are the best PKM attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic Micro Sight Riser Riser Optic Panoramic Red Dot Sight (personal preference) Upper Rail Ranger Handguard Panel Right Rail PERST-7 Blue Light Laser-Light Combo Barrel PKM Horizon Heavy Barrel Muzzle Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip Secret Order Bevel Foregrip Rear Grip AK Skeleton Foregrip Stock 416 Light Stock

The Micro Sight Riser for the PKM is optional. Without it, the iron sights on the gun’s barrel get into the sight, which can be distracting. If you’re using a red dot sight, like the Panoramic Red Dot Sight, a riser makes the view much clearer, allowing you to focus on landing shots.

The rest of the build is quite standard, with the PKM Horizon Heavy Barrel for range and control. This barrel also has a slot for the Ranger Handguard Panel on the upper rail and a laser of your choice on the right or left rail.

There’s the Sandstorm Vertical Compensator and the Secret Order Bevel Foregrip to manage the recoil. The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator reduces vertical recoil and increases vertical camera stability, while the Secret Order Bevel Foregrip reduces horizontal recoil and increases horizontal camera stability.

You want to increase handling as much as possible to lower the ADS speed down to around 450ms, and the AK Skeleton Foregrip and 416 Light Stock are both solid options. However, you can always go for alternative attachments as long as you don’t sacrifice too many stats.

Here’s the share code for the PKM build so you can start using it in your games immediately:

PKM General Machine Gun-Warfare-6FQV52O011H58KOC0KN7T

Best PKM calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

Time for fine-tuning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the right attachments, PKM can still be difficult to control, especially at longer ranges. To combat that, you can calibrate the weapon for more control at the cost of stability, and when holding your breath, this machine gun becomes very comfortable to use.

Here are the best PKM calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel Weight Limit: +50g Foregrip N/A Rear Grip Weight Limit: +50g

Thickness: -20mm Stock Weight Limit: +50g Riser Optic Zoom: +0.1x

Eye Relief: +8mm

The final calibration settings grant four percent ADS speed, four percent firing stability, and 12 percent extra control. This comes at a high cost of stability, so make sure to hold your breath whenever possible. This is also one of the weapons that feels better with increased zoom and eye relief on the optic if you’re using a red dot sight.

