The M4A1 is one of the best early assault rifles in Delta Force. It’s a powerhouse of a weapon that’s easy to use and control as long as you have the right attachments.

In Warfare, the M4A1 unlocks at level 14 (or if you extract with it in Operations) and is available for the Assault class Operators. It brings serious competition to the starting rifles, like the CAR-15 and the AKS-74.

Here’s the best M4A1 build for Warfare in Delta Force.

Best M4A1 build in Delta Force Warfare

You can use all of these attachments at the same time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This M4A1 loadout makes the gun a laser beam at close and medium ranges with almost no recoil. While this build focuses on Warfare game mode because you can customize the weapon to your liking without any limitations, it’ll likely work just as well inside of Operations.

Here are the best M4A1 attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic Holographic Sight Type II Upper Patch Hornet Handguard Right Patch Hornet Handguard Left Patch Hornet Handguard Barrel AR Trench Standard Barrel Combo Right Rail Hornet Handguard Left Rail Hornet Handguard Muzzle Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag Mount Badger Small Mag Assist Mag 5.56×45 30-Round Polymer Mag Rear Grip Invasion Rear Grip Stock Invasion Core Stock

The patches and rails are packed with Hornet Handguards that grant four Accuracy each. There’s also a free slot for installing a laser sight or a flashlight on the Upper Rail. Lasers greatly increase Accuracy when activated but expose you to enemies. If you decide to use it, you might also want to swap the main Optic for something more long-range and add an Offset Optic for close range.

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator and X25U Angled Combat Grip are a must for M4A1 as they reduce the vertical recoil of M4A1. The assault rifle doesn’t have much horizontal recoil, leaving you with an incredibly easy-to-control weapon.

optics: Optics are a personal preference, but since the M4A1 has little range, consider using a holographic sight for close-to-medium-range gunfights.

The default 30 rounds might not be enough if you get into a heated gunfight, so one thing you might consider adding is a larger mag. The M4 60-Round Drum Mag offers fewer stat penalties than the 45-Round Extended Mag but requires weapon level 67 to unlock.

Best M4A1 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

The ADS Speed Calibration Effect displayed here is wrong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This M4A1 setup allows you to calibrate several weapon attachments for additional stat boosts. The bonuses are minor, so feel free to use the default settings if you don’t want to overcomplicate things.

For those of you who want to tinker with the gun a little more, here are the best M4A1 calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel Wight Limit: -25.00g Foregrip Placement: -3 Slot Rear Grip Thickness: +10.00mm Stock N/A Optic N/A

The calibration settings increase the ADS Speed, ADS Movement Speed, and Stability When Moving at a small cost of Control. To take things even further, you can mess around with the Thickness of the Rear Grip for even more Stability When Moving.

Keep in mind that these calibration settings are for the attachments listed in the build loadout before because different attachments need different calibration settings. If you haven’t reached the required weapon level yet, don’t worry about calibration or use the EXP Tokens to instantly level up the weapon.

