LMGs are an exclusive choice for Engineer class Operators in Delta Force Warfare, and they pack a solid punch when built right. For long-range gunfights, one of the better machine guns is the M250 General Machine Gun.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for the M250 in Delta Force Warfare.

Best M250 build in Delta Force Warfare

Nice and simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The base setup of M250 is incredibly slow, making it more suitable for longer ranges, unlike the QJB201. It also has a built-in bipod that you can use to mow down enemies from one spot. For that playstyle, this build focuses on high Control and Range while maintaining a decent level of other stats.

Here are the best M250 attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic Panoramic Red Dot Sight (personal preference) Upper Patch KC Hound Handguard Panel Barrel M250 Titanium Long Barrel Muzzle Bastion Horizontal Compensator Foregrip X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag M250 75-Round Belt Rear Grip Phantom Rear Grip Stock 416 Light Stock

The M250 doesn’t have nearly as many attachments as some of the other weapons in Delta Force. The M250 Titanium Long Barrel provides maximum Range and Control, and the Bastion Horizontal Compensator helps with the horizontal recoil. When fighting at longer ranges, it’s much easier to control vertical recoil rather than horizontal. The handguard on the barrel is a personal preference, but we went with the KC Hound Handguard Panel for a little Stability, as it’s falling behind compared to other stats.

The X25U Angled Combat Grip is a great all-around grip, but even with it, the M250 still has a decent kick. On the upside, as long as you’re near cover, your character automatically deploys the bipod, greatly reducing recoil.

Phantom Rear Grip and 416 Light Stock increase Handling for the sole purpose of increasing the ADS Speed. Without them, the M250 has over 500ms ADS Speed, which is way too slow. Using a laser also isn’t the best option, especially if you’re staying in one spot to use the bipod.

Here’s the share code for the M250 build so you can start using it in your games immediately:

M250 General Machine Gun-Warfare-6FBRC6O011H58KOC0KN7T

Best M250 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

It’s done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The calibration doubles down on what the attachments started, increasing Control and ADS Speed, as well as adding extra Stability to make your view clearer when firing. Without these settings, the M250 sometimes might feel a little all over the place.

Here are the best M250 calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel Weight Limit: +50g Foregrip Thickness: +20mm Rear Grip Weight Limit: +50g

Thickness: -20mm Stock Weight Limit: +50g Optic N/A

The final settings grant seven percent ADS Speed, four percent Firing Stability, and 12 percent Extra Control. They also bring down the ADS Speed to 379ms, which might even be too fast for a passive playstyle. You can tune the barrel’s length to reduce ADS Speed and bring back Muzzle Velocity.

