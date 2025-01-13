Battle rifles are a weapon category available to the Engineer Operators in Delta Force Warfare. Those hit harder than regular assault rifles but are more difficult to control. If you want to try out battle rifles, there are a few decent options, including the M7.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for M7 in Delta Force Warfare.

Best M7 build in Delta Force Warfare

There are a few things to keep in mind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must keep in mind that investing a lot in Control will result in sacrificing other stats, including Handling. Loss of Handling is quite noticeable on the M7 in the form of slower ADS speed, which can get annoying when you need to react quickly to a threat.

Here are the best M7 attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic XRO Quick Response Sight (personal preference) Upper Patch Ranger Handguard Right Patch Ranger Handguard Upper Rail Ranger Handguard Left Patch Ranger Handguard Barrel M7 Tidal Ultra-Long Barrel Combo Muzzle Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip Secret Order Bevel Foregrip Mag Mount Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist Mag M7 6.8 30-Round Mag Rear Grip Invasion Rear Grip Stock Invasion Core Stock

Most of the attachments on the M7 are similar to what you may encounter on assault rifles, like the M4A1 and the SG552. The barrel of choice is the M7 Tidal Ultra-Long Barrel Combo to maximize Range and Control. Pair it with four Ranger Handguards, which leaves you two slots for lasers and flashlights.

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator is a classic to reduce vertical recoil. We also went with the Secret Order Bevel Foregrip to reduce horizontal recoil. Most of the time, you can use X25U Angled Combat Grip to help with both, but we’re trying to minimize the Handling loss on our attachments. However, the X25U Angled Combat Grip can still work, especially if you’re not as aggressive.

The base magazine only holds 20 rounds, which often isn’t enough, so equip the M7 6.8 30-Round Mag. You want to avoid the 40-round mag because it heavily reduces Handling. The last two attachments are likely very familiar to you: Invasion Rear Grip and Invasion Core Stock. They moderately increase the weapon’s Control and Handling.

Here’s the share code for the M7 build so you can start using it in your own games immediately:

M7 Battle Rifle-Warfare-6F17GP4011H58KOC0KN7T

Best M7 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

Don’t go too hard on calibration. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When calibrating M7, you want to follow the same logic as with attachments and avoid losing many stats, especially the hard-earned Control. The calibration settings below are light and don’t max out any stats, so feel free to adjust them if you wish.

Here are the best M7 calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel N/A Foregrip Thickness: +10.00mm Rear Grip Thickness: +14.00mm Stock Wight limit: -20.00g Optic N/A

We left the barrel untouched as it depends more on playstyle and personal preference. Adjust its Weight Limit if you want additional ADS Movement Speed or Firing Stability (at the cost of the other), and adjust the Length for Muzzle Velocity and ADS Speed.

The rest of the calibration increases the Stability that the weapon needs while losing only two percent in the following stats: Hip-Fire Aim Speed, ADS Movement Speed, and Extra Control.

