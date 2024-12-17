After you play around with the starting assault rifles in Delta Force, there are a few more powerful options that await you as you level up. The SG552 unlocks at level 16 and could be your next main weapon if you build it right.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for SG552 in Delta Force Warfare.

Best SG552 build in Delta Force Warfare

The formula stays the same. Screenshot by Dot Esports

SG552 is an assault rifle available to Assault and Recon Operators in Delta Force Warfare. Like the AKS-74, it has a base range of 40m, which is higher than an average assault rifle, but also has significantly more recoil.

This build increases horizontal and vertical control as much as possible to turn the SG552 into a laser beam. But the weapon still has horizontal sway that can mess with your crosshair placement when fighting at longer ranges.

Here are the best SG552 attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic XRO Quick Response Sight (personal preference) Upper Patch Ranger Handguard Right Patch Ranger Handguard Upper Rail Ranger Handguard Left Patch Ranger Handguard Barrel SG552 Knight Heavy Barrel Right Rail Ranger Handguard Left Rail Ranger Handguard Muzzle Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag Mount Badger Small Mag Assist Mag SG552 30-Round Mag Rear Grip Invasion Rear Grip Stock Invasion Core Stock

The base barrel on SG552 doesn’t offer almost any customization options apart from the laser/flashlight, so you want to unlock the SG552 Knight Heavy Barrel. It’s the only barrel option for SG552, and it provides a nice stat boost alongside six slots for Handguards. We went with six Ranger Handguards to increase control, but you can swap out one of them for a laser.

Everything else looks similar to other assault rifle builds, like the M4A1 and the CAR-15. The X25U Angled Combat Grip you likely see very often is the best foregrip in the game to help with both horizontal and vertical recoil. The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator is also the best muzzle to reduce vertical recoil. The Invasion Rear Grip and Invasion Core Stock increase control without sacrificing any other stats, and you can get even more out of them through calibration.

SG552’s base mag holds only 20 rounds, which may not be enough in prolonged gunfights or if you’re fighting multiple enemies. The 30-round mag is standard on most assault rifles, but you can go for the 45-round mag if you want.

Best SG552 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

Make the rifle buttery smooth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With already high-enough ADS Speed and ADS Movement Speed, we can sacrifice some of those stats to increase control and make the weapon even smoother, especially for longer-range gunfights. If you want to maintain the existing ADS stats, feel free to tweak the calibration settings.

Here are the best SG552 calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel Wight Limit: +50.00g Foregrip Placement: +3 Slot

Thickness: +10.00mm Rear Grip Thickness: +20.00mm Stock Wight Limit: +30.00g

Placement: +3 Slot Optic N/A

At the cost of ADS Speed and ADS Movement Speed, these calibration settings increase firing stability, control, and stability while moving. Optic settings are a personal preference and may vary depending on the sights you’re using.

