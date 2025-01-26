There are multiple assault rifles available for the Assault class in Delta Force, and one of the less popular but still incredibly strong ones is the AKM. It comes with lots of firepower and equally as much recoil, requiring lots of precision and skill.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for the AKM in Delta Force Warfare.

Best AKM build in Delta Force Warfare

Not for everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AKM is a hard-hitting rifle with a considerably high recoil, so if you’re used to laser guns like M4A1 and SG552, this one may be more difficult to use. The build aims to improve control as much as possible while maintaining other stats, but even with that, AKM has a strong recoil that makes it hard to use on longer ranges.

To unlock every attachment for this build, you must level up the AKM almost all the way. Unlike most weapons, AKM has a max level of 90, so you might need some time and EXP Tokens to reach it. This should also give you plenty of time to figure out whether you like the weapon.

Here are the best AKM attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic Panoramic Red Dot Sight (personal preference) Upper Rail Ranger Handguard Right Patch Ranger Handguard Left Patch Ranger Handguard Barrel AKM Beaver Barrel Combo Muzzle Bastion Horizontal Compensator Foregrip X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag Mount Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist Mag AKM 30-Round Extended Mag Grip Mount Stable Grip Base Rear Grip AK Heavy Tower Grip Stock Cardinal Stable Stock

The best barrel is the AKM Beaver Barrel Combo. It increases Range, Muzzle Velocity, and Control. The AKM Beaver Long Barrel Combo offers more Range and Stability but reduces Handling and Accuracy by too much for close to mid-range engagements. Add as many Ranger Handguards as possible on the barrel—in the case of the Beaver, it’s three.

AKM has high horizontal recoil, so you want the Bastion Horizontal Compensator as your muzzle and the X25U Angled Combat Grip. This leaves a lot of vertical recoil, but it’s easier to control by pulling your crosshair down.

The grip choice on the AKM is quite limited, and the traditional options, like the Invasion Rear Grip, aren’t available. The best option stat-wise for the AKM is the AK Heavy Tower Grip with the Stable Grip Base for increased Stability. Finally, the Cardinal Stable Stock increases Firing Weapon Stability, as the camera shake on the AKM is quite noticeable.

This build features the 30-round mag. This may not be enough for prolonged gunfights, but larger mags greatly reduce Handling, so you might have to tweak some attachments and calibration settings to compensate for that loss.

Here’s the share code for the AKM build so you can start using it in your games immediately:

AKM Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F59394011H58KOC0KN7T

Best AKM calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

Tweak it to perfection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AKM can still feel hard to control with the base build, so the calibration settings double down on increasing Control and Stability. This comes at the cost of ADS Speed, ADS Movement Speed, and a little Aiming Stability While Breathing.

Here are the best AKM calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel Weight Limit: +50g Foregrip Placement: +2 Slot Rear Grip Weight Limit: +50g Stock Stock Pad Placement: +3 Slot

Cheek Pad Placement: +3 Slot Optic N/A

Using these settings, you get 10 percent Extra Control and 7.84 percent Firing Stability. Since the weapon already has high Handling, the loss of ADS-related stats is barely noticeable. Optic settings are a personal preference and may vary depending on the sights you’re using.

