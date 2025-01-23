How to get and use Fortune Firework in Delta Force

The celebration of the Lunar New Year is in full swing in many games, and Delta Force kicks off with a smaller event that features fireworks. You can find multiple fireworks, including the golden Fortune Firework.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fortune Fireworks in Delta Force and what to do with them.

How to get the Fortune Firework in Delta Force

Eyes up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a limited time, each map in Operations drops one supply drop with valuable loot and fireworks. There are a few types of fireworks, including basic and Fortune. The supply drops appear after around seven minutes into the game. On Zero Dam, for example, you can expect the drop when there are 19 minutes and 30 seconds left on the timer.

The drops don’t appear on the map, so look up in the sky to find the supply drop (it has three parachutes) and track it down. Interact with the supply drop to identify the loot, which may include the Fortune Firework, and grab it. Looting airdrops is also one of the objectives of the Airdrops Incoming event, rewarding you with a player card.

How to use the Fortune Firework in Delta Force

Time to celebrate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fireworks are in the game to celebrate the Lunar New Year, and you can set them off in the match yourself to do so. It takes three seconds to activate it inside of an Operations match. Alternatively, you can extract with the Fortune Fireworks and sell them for Tekniq Alloys to the Supply Station (you can’t sell them at the Auction).

The Fortune Firework costs 12,800 Tekniq Alloys, so you can expect to make around 11 thousand if you decide to sell it. If you have space in your inventory and are just starting out in Operations or simply need some extra money, there’s no harm in picking it up and carrying it to the extraction.

