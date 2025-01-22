How to get and use MandelBricks in Delta Force

Delta Force comes with a lot of customization options and weapons cosmetics, some of which are locked behind MandelBricks. MandelBricks are loot boxes you can buy or earn in Delta Force, and they give access to multiple new systems in the game.

Here’s how you can get and use MandelBricks in Delta Force.

How to get MandelBricks in Delta Force

Warfare

The counter is in the main menu of Warfare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a chance to get a MandelBrick in Warfare, you must place in the top 25 percent on the scoreboard, regardless of the mode. If you don’t get a MandelBrick, you’ll accumulate points. Every match gives you one point, and once you earn 50 points, you get a guaranteed MandelBrick. Getting a MandelBrick resets the points.

You can earn up to two MandelBricks per week in Warfare, whether it’s by ranking in the top 25 percent or by accumulating pity points.

Operations

The chance of it appearing is quite low. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Operations, there are fewer limits regarding obtaining MandelBricks. Any match has a chance of spawning a MandelBrick, and you can see if there’s one on the map before you load in. There’s a MandelBrick and Decoding Stations connected to it.

To get the MandelBrick, you must secure it and deliver it to the Decoding Station. Guard the Decoding Station until the time expires to get the MandelBrick. When there’s one minute left, your teammates must copy the MandelBrick to get it, too. Even if you fail to extract, everyone who decrypted and copied the MandelBrick will get it at the end of the match.

Store

Money is always the fastest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last and the most obvious way to get MandelBricks in Delta Force is to buy them directly for cash. Go to the Market menu, and you can pick up a MandelBrick for around 350 Mandel Coins (1:1 with Delta Coins), which is around five bucks. But the price can fluctuate depending on the market.

In the same way, you can sell your MandelBricks on the market for Delta Tickets. Delta Tickets are equivalent to Delta Coins, except you can’t spend them on the battle pass or Market items. You can still buy skins from the Store with them, though.

How to use MandelBricks in Delta Force

The fanciest skins in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MandelBricks are loot boxes for different collections in Delta Force, similar to the Tactical Armament events. You can find all the collections in the Quantum Key section of the Store. It features every collection ever released for you to spend the MandelBricks.

The collections work like a gacha system, meaning every collection has a main reward with a low drop rate, but there’s also a pity system that guarantees the main reward in a certain number of attempts (aka scans)—in this case, 75. Every collection has its own pity counter, so you may want to spend your MandelBricks on one if you really want that premium skin.

every lock needs a key: To open a MandelBrick, you need a Quantum Key. You can get it by completing events in Warfare, buying them for Tekniq Alloy in Operations, or spending real cash.

Some are selling skins for tens of thousands of Delta Coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skins that drop from MandelBricks, including Deluxe appearances, can be sold on the Market. Similar to the market in games like CS2, these skins have condition ranges and grades that indicate a better or worse appearance, which can affect the final price.

