QJB201 inspect animaiton in Delta Force
Best QJB201 build in Delta Force

Every attachment and calibration setting you need to know for the QJB201.
Edward Strazd
Published: Jan 31, 2025 06:13 am

Light machine guns are exclusive to Engineer Operators in Delta Force Warfare and are an interesting choice because they behave slightly differently compared to other weapons. There are only a few LMGs in the game, and one of the decent options is the QJB201.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for the QJB201 in Delta Force Warfare.

Best QJB201 build in Delta Force Warfare

QJB201 attchment screen in Delta Force
LMGs might feel uncomfortable at first.

After you unlock QJB201 in Delta Force, there are a few ways to build it. There are attachments for close to medium and longer ranges, but this build focuses on close-range engagements, as there are always battle rifles like SCAR-H and G3 to take on enemies from farther away. The QJB201 also has high horizontal recoil, making it much harder to use at longer ranges.

Here are the best QJB201 attachments in Delta Force:

SlotAttachment
OpticCobra Accuracy Sight (personal preference)
Upper PatchDD Python Handguard Panel
Right PatchDD Python Handguard Panel
Upper RailDD Python Handguard Panel
Left PatchDD Python Handguard Panel
Right PatchDD Python Handguard Panel
BarrelQJB201 Newtype Fang Short Barrel
MuzzleBastion Horizontal Compensator
Gas BlockQJB201 Newtype Stable Gas Block
ForegripX25U Angled Combat Grip
Mag MountCoyote Medium P. Mag Assist
Mag5.8 Newtype 60-Round Drum Mag
Rear GripNewtype Vanguard Light Grip
Stock416 Stable Stock

The QJB201 Newtype Fang Short Barrel is the barrel of choice for closer ranges. It grants moderate Control, Handling, and Accuracy at the cost of Stability. The patches and rails are filled out with DD Python Handguard Panel for additional Handling, but feel free to swap them out for Ranger Handguards or Hornet Handguards, depending on your playstyle.

Bastion Horizontal Compensator and X25U Angled Combat Grip help with horizontal recoil. But there’s still a substantial level of recoil left, which will sway your weapon to the left. Newtype Vanguard Light Grip and 416 Stable Stock slightly help with Control, too.

The gas block is a unique attachment type here. We chose the QJB201 Newtype Stable Gas Block despite its lower fire rate. This gas block significantly increases Control and Range, while the Handling loss isn’t noticeable.

Lastly, you might want a smaller mag. The base 125-round mag works, but you can get a little extra Control and Handling if you use a 60-round mag. Most of the time, you’ll reload before reaching the end of the mag anyway.

Here’s the share code for the QJB201 build so you can start using it in your games immediately:

  • QJB201 Light Machine Gun-Warfare-6F6UOEO011H58KOC0KN7T

Best QJB201 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

QJB201 calibration screen in Delta Force
A little extra.

With these attachments, the QJB201 has fairly decent overall stats, but there’s room for improvement through calibration. Like with multiple other guns, you can sacrifice some Aiming Stability While Breathing to get Extra Control and Firing Stability.

Here are the best QJB201 calibration settings in Delta Force:

SlotSetting
BarrelWeight Limit: +50g
ForegripPlacement: +2 Slot
Rear GripWeight Limit: +50g
Thickness: -20mm
StockWeight Limit: +50g
Placement: +3 Slot
OpticN/A

The ADS Speed with this setup is 385ms (if you’re not using a laser), and you can lower some of the settings to get some extra ADS Speed at the cost of Extra Control if you feel like you need it. Otherwise, you should be all set to use QJB201 in your games.

