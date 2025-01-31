Light machine guns are exclusive to Engineer Operators in Delta Force Warfare and are an interesting choice because they behave slightly differently compared to other weapons. There are only a few LMGs in the game, and one of the decent options is the QJB201.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for the QJB201 in Delta Force Warfare.

Best QJB201 build in Delta Force Warfare

LMGs might feel uncomfortable at first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you unlock QJB201 in Delta Force, there are a few ways to build it. There are attachments for close to medium and longer ranges, but this build focuses on close-range engagements, as there are always battle rifles like SCAR-H and G3 to take on enemies from farther away. The QJB201 also has high horizontal recoil, making it much harder to use at longer ranges.

Here are the best QJB201 attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic Cobra Accuracy Sight (personal preference) Upper Patch DD Python Handguard Panel Right Patch DD Python Handguard Panel Upper Rail DD Python Handguard Panel Left Patch DD Python Handguard Panel Right Patch DD Python Handguard Panel Barrel QJB201 Newtype Fang Short Barrel Muzzle Bastion Horizontal Compensator Gas Block QJB201 Newtype Stable Gas Block Foregrip X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag Mount Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist Mag 5.8 Newtype 60-Round Drum Mag Rear Grip Newtype Vanguard Light Grip Stock 416 Stable Stock

The QJB201 Newtype Fang Short Barrel is the barrel of choice for closer ranges. It grants moderate Control, Handling, and Accuracy at the cost of Stability. The patches and rails are filled out with DD Python Handguard Panel for additional Handling, but feel free to swap them out for Ranger Handguards or Hornet Handguards, depending on your playstyle.

Bastion Horizontal Compensator and X25U Angled Combat Grip help with horizontal recoil. But there’s still a substantial level of recoil left, which will sway your weapon to the left. Newtype Vanguard Light Grip and 416 Stable Stock slightly help with Control, too.

The gas block is a unique attachment type here. We chose the QJB201 Newtype Stable Gas Block despite its lower fire rate. This gas block significantly increases Control and Range, while the Handling loss isn’t noticeable.

Lastly, you might want a smaller mag. The base 125-round mag works, but you can get a little extra Control and Handling if you use a 60-round mag. Most of the time, you’ll reload before reaching the end of the mag anyway.

Here’s the share code for the QJB201 build so you can start using it in your games immediately:

QJB201 Light Machine Gun-Warfare-6F6UOEO011H58KOC0KN7T

Best QJB201 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

A little extra. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With these attachments, the QJB201 has fairly decent overall stats, but there’s room for improvement through calibration. Like with multiple other guns, you can sacrifice some Aiming Stability While Breathing to get Extra Control and Firing Stability.

Here are the best QJB201 calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel Weight Limit: +50g Foregrip Placement: +2 Slot Rear Grip Weight Limit: +50g

Thickness: -20mm Stock Weight Limit: +50g

Placement: +3 Slot Optic N/A

The ADS Speed with this setup is 385ms (if you’re not using a laser), and you can lower some of the settings to get some extra ADS Speed at the cost of Extra Control if you feel like you need it. Otherwise, you should be all set to use QJB201 in your games.

