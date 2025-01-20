How to unlock QJB201 LMG in Delta Force

Season Starfall added three new weapons to Delta Force, including the QJB201 light machine gun. Every weapon has its own unlock method, and getting QJB201 isn’t as obvious as you might expect since there’s no event or an Armory challenge.

Here’s how you can get your hands on the QJB201 light machine gun in Delta Force.

How to get QJB201 LMG in Delta Force

There are multiple entrances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the QCQ171 submachine gun that you can unlock via an event in Warfare and Operations, to unlock the QJB201, you must venture into the underground section of Zero Dam in Operations mode to find a hidden stash. Extracting with the stash unlocks the weapon and a skin for it, similar to secrets from Operation Serpentine.

The Zero Dam underground area’s entrance is on the Cement Plant’s eastern side. Across the road from the Ahsarah RPG soldier, there’s a building with a way down on the left side. Go down into the underground and keep following the path until the end.

Way down we go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep going forward until you reach a wall with a vent in it. Climb into the vent to get to the room with a Secret Protocol Crate #D7. It’s a 2×2 item that goes into your inventory, and you must extract with it to get the weapon and the skin.

Not suspicious at all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Time to scoot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re back in the Black Site, find the crate in your inventory and open it. This unlocks the QJB201 LMG (and its skin) in Warfare, and you can use it on Engineer Operators, including Uluru and Sineva. In Operations, things are a bit more complicated, though. At the time of writing, there’s no way to use the LMG in Operations, as it says that the weapon is sold out at the Auction House and you can’t manufacture it yourself.

