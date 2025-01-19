How to unlock QCQ171 SMG in Delta Force

Season Starfall brings three new weapons to Delta Force. One of the first weapons you can unlock is the QCQ171 submachine gun available on Support class Operators, including Stinger and Toxic.

QCQ171 submachine gun has a slower fire rate and lower muzzle velocity than the rest of the SMGs in the game. If you enjoy using SMG-45 when playing Support, this weapon might be a fun alternative.

Here’s how to unlock the QCQ171 SMG in Delta Force through Warfare or Operations.

How to get QCQ171 SMG in Delta Force

To unlock the QCQ171 submachine gun in Delta Force, you must complete the Arms Race – QCQ171 event. There’s a version of the event for both Warfare or Operations game modes. Each version has dedicated challenges, so you must complete the event in the corresponding mode if you want to mess around with the new gun.

challenge reset: Event challenges reset daily, so make sure to claim the rewards, or they will disappear.

Warfare

Completing Arms Race – QCQ171 event in Warfare is extremely straightforward. There are four daily challenges, with objectives like completing games and earning points, that award you 25 Unlock Points each. Obtain 100 Unlock Points and press Request Control on the event screen to unlock the new submachine gun.

Operations

Unlocking the SMG via the Operations is a bit more complicated. Daily challenges also award you Unlock Points, but you will also need a couple of materials to manufacture the new submachine gun.

Challenges in Operations feature objectives like extracting Tekniq Alloys and eliminating other players with a submachine gun. If you die during the Hazard Operation, items in your Safe Box don’t count towards the Tekniq Alloy challenge. You must extract alive.

After you earned 100 Unlock Points, find or buy the following items:

Antler Wall Decoration

Ancient Pirate Telescope

Firearm Parts

Screwdriver

Go into the Firearm Production tab in the event and create the QCQ171 SMG. However, you can still buy the weapon from the Auction House without completing the event.

