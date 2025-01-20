The QCQ171 is one of the weapons introduced to Delta Force in Season Starfall, and it allows an interesting playstyle for a submachine gun. While not as fast-firing as other SMGs, QCQ171 comes with high Accuracy that you can take advantage of with the right build.

Recommended Videos

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for QCQ171 in Delta Force Warfare.

Best QCQ171 build in Delta Force Warfare

Jack of all trades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While QCQ171 may not be the best SMG in the game, there are ways to build and have fun with it. The base ADS speed and recoil make it quite difficult to secure the kill when aiming down sights, so while you can still do that, if you want to fight more at range using ADS, a weapon like SMG-45 will be better.

This SMG excels at firing from the hip. Even though it’s not as fast-firing as the Vector, the QCQ171 can accurately mow down enemies up to a 20-meter range if you’re standing still. While you won’t be standing still most of the time, the hip-fire potential of this gun is impressive.

Here are the best QCQ171 attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic Panoramic Red Dot Sight (personal preference) Bolt QCQ 171 Newtype Stable Bolt Upper Patch Hornet Handguard Right Patch Hornet Handguard Left Patch Hornet Handguard Barrel QCQ 171 Newtype Infiltrator Integrally Suppressed Barrel Foregrip X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag Newtype 45-Round Extended Mag Mag Mount Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist Rear Grip Newtype Sword Heavy Grip Stock Invasion Core Stock

The QCQ171’s bolt is a unique attachment. There are two options to increase or decrease the weapon’s fire rate. We went with the QCQ 171 Newtype Stable Bolt because while it reduces fire rate, it grants more stats and makes firing from the hip more consistent.

The QCQ 171 Newtype Infiltrator Integrally Suppressed Barrel increases Range and Muzzle Velocity and provides built-in suppression at the cost of the muzzle attachment slot. On the barrel, three Hornet Handguards grant eight Accuracy, and the DD Python Handguard Panel slightly assists with Handling. There’s plenty of space for a laser should you choose to use one. A laser will further increase Accuracy but will expose your position.

The rest of the attachments are very straightforward. The X25U Angled Combat Grip helps with recoil and Accuracy, the extended mag is always helpful in the heated battle, the Newtype Sword Heavy Grip is great for Control, and the same goes for the Invasion Core Stock.

Here’s the share code for the QCQ171 build so you can start using it in your own games immediately:

QCQ171 Submachine Gun-Warfare-6F3GK24011H58KOC0KN7T

Best QCQ171 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

A perfect balance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since this QCQ171 build focuses on hipfire, stats related to ADS aren’t as important. However, it’s best to maintain at least a small balance between ADS and hip-fire for when you need to ADS. Otherwise, it takes forever to aim with this gun.

Here are the best QCQ171 calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel Weight Limit: +25g Foregrip Thickness: +20mm Rear Grip Weight Limit: +25g Stock Weight Limit: +25g Optic N/A

This calibration increases ADS Speed, Extra Control, and Stability When Moving at the cost of ADS Movement Speed and Aiming Stability While Breathing. If you feel like you don’t ADS at all, you can adjust the stock’s Placement and Wight Limits on all attachments.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy