‘We will do a comprehensive difficulty check’: Delta Force dev confirms plans for Black Hawk Down solo mode

Black Hawk Down is Delta Force‘s latest take on the classic story, previously portrayed in the Black Hawk Down (2001) movie and Delta Force: Black Hawk Down (2003) game. This iteration aims to retell the challenges soldiers faced through immersive, high-difficulty co-op missions.

The difficulty of the new Black Hawk Down campaign in Delta Force has been the focus when it comes to feedback from players, especially when attempting to go through it solo. On March 10, Dot Esports spoke to Team Jade game design director Ricky Liao about the plans to make it more suitable for solo players.

Immersion is key. Image via Team Jade

Liao emphasized how the campaign’s difficulty is key to experiencing this legendary story. Using the Black Hawk Down movie as an example, he described how soldiers weren’t sure if the rescue would ever come or whether they could make it back alive. “That moment is really grasping and we want players to see that atmosphere from our campaign as well,” Liao said.

The team went for a co-op first experience, Liao says, because these events are all about working together to overcome challenges. But the developer confirmed plans to create a solo-friendly mode if you don’t have people to play with or simply want to enjoy the campaign by yourself, and the team wants to release this feature as early as possible in one of the future patches.

“ Right now we are considering a mode designed specifically for solo players, which they will be able to experience the campaign with difficulty and experience tailored for solo gamers.” This mode will still be challenging, preserving the experience and the immersion the team aims to deliver. “We will do a comprehensive difficulty check on the solo mode to make sure it’s more streamlined and appropriate for a single player.”

Liao couldn’t share exact details regarding the solo mode; those will be revealed when the time is right, he says. One feature he confirmed for the Black Hawk Down campaign for both solo and co-op modes, though, is melee combat.

What else might we see in the future? Image via Team Jade

The immersiveness paired with slower and more strategic than regular Warfare mode is unique to Black Hawk Down within Delta Force. Levels have uninterrupted gameplay where you feel as though you’re part of the story. It would be great to see more of this gameplay format in Delta Force, and Liao highlighted how the developer wants and is thinking about making more such experiences. It’s unclear if that’d be additional story content or something completely different, but only time will tell. As Liao said: “Never say never.”

The Black Hawk Down campaign is currently available for free for all players and consists of seven missions that will challenge you and your squad. This is an experience like never before, and if you’re a solo player, you can be confident Team Jade will deliver a way for you to enjoy it.



