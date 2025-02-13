Delta Force launches mobile beta test—but only a select few can play

Delta Force launched a beta test for the game’s mobile version today, but there’s a catch. It’s a closed beta test for only a couple of regions and platforms, so you might be out of luck if you were planning on trying it out.

The Delta Force mobile close beta test begins today, Feb. 13, and runs until March 6. To participate, you need an Android phone and be based in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ukraine, or Poland. You can express your interest by pre-registering on Google Play. Be advised that because the initial announcement went live on Feb. 11, the slots might be nearly full.

You also need a suitable device to play the beta test. While the official announcement doesn’t mention it, Delta Force seems to be playable on the PC version of Google Play, so you can attempt to use that instead of the mobile device.

If you’re sticking with your phone, here are the official system requirements for the beta:

Minimum:

OS: Android 7.1 or later

RAM: 3 GB or more

Storage: At least 7 GB of free space

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or equivalent

Recommended:

OS: Android 10 or later

RAM: 8 GB or more

Storage: At least 15 GB of free space

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or equivalent

Delta Force mobile beta includes many gameplay features you might’ve seen in the PC version of the game. There are two core modes: Warfare and Operations. Each has multiple maps, including Cracked for Warfare and Zero Dam for Operations. You can explore those maps with nine operators, 53 weapons, 10 vehicles, and more.

Throughout the beta, both modes will have plenty of events for you to try and earn exclusive rewards that carry over to the main game with the official launch. The rewards include the M4A1 – Competition skin, Vityaz – Haavk Aerospace skin, CAR-15 – Atlantis skin, and Tank – Carbon Hive skin. This beta has paid bundles and microtransactions, but the developer clarified that all Delta Coins you buy during the beta will be refunded upon global launch.

