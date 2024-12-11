Forgot password
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CAR-15 inspect animation in Delta Force
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Best CAR-15 build in Delta Force

Every attachment and calibration setting you need to know for CAR-15.
Edward Strazd
Published: Dec 11, 2024 10:15 am

CAR-15 is one of the starting assault rifles available in Delta Force alongside AKS-74. It’s a great weapon to use if you’re new to the game, and if you level it up, you get access to attachments that make the gun even better.

The CAR-15 assault rifle is available early in both Warfare and Operations game modes. While this guide focuses on the Warfare loadout, you can use it to guide your weapon build inside Operations as you collect and craft new attachments.

Here’s the best CAR-15 build for Warfare in Delta Force.

Best CAR-15 build in Delta Force Warfare

CAR-15 attachment screen in Delta Force
Write this down for M4, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The general build is similar to M4A1, which unlocks at level 14. Although the CAR-15 has more recoil and kick than the M4, it’s still a solid choice for mid-range gunfights. This rifle also has more customization options than the AKS-74.

Here are the best CAR-15 attachments in Delta Force:

SlotAttachment
OpticAP5000 Reflex Sight (personal preference)
Upper PatchRanger Handguard
Right PatchRanger Handguard
Left PatchRanger Handguard
Upper RailRanger Handguard
Right RailRanger Handguard
BarrelAR Gabriel Long Barrel Combo
Left RailRanger Handguard
MuzzleSandstorm Vertical Compensator
ForegripX25U Angled Combat Grip
Mag MountBadger Small Mag Assist
Mag5.56×45 30-Round Polymer Mag
Rear GripInvasion Rear Grip
StockUS Spec Ops Tactical Stock

The Ranger Handguards on the patches and rails grant one Control each. If you want to use Tactical Stance in gunfights, swap out one of the Ranger Handguards for a laser. Remember that the laser compromises your position and may not always be worth it.

AR Gabriel Long Barrel Combo increases Control and effective Range of CAR-15 to 35m. You also want Sandstorm Vertical Compensator and X25U Angled Combat Grip to account for the gun’s base recoil. It still sways closer to the end of the mag, but it’s far more manageable.

Invasion Rear Grip offers moderate Control and Handling increases, while the US Spec Ops Tactical Stock increases Control and Stability at the cost of Handling. However, you can make up for some of the negative effects by calibrating the attachments.

Best CAR-15 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

CAR-15 calibration screen in Delta Force
Got to stay on the move. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many weapons in Delta Force feel good without additional calibration. However, in the case of CAR-15, you want to tweak a couple of things to make the gun smoother, especially for those long-range engagements that will inevitably happen due to how the game plays.

Here are the best M4A1 calibration settings in Delta Force:

SlotSetting
BarrelWight Limit: +50.00g
ForegripPlacement: -3 Slot
Thickness: +10.00mm
Rear GripThickness: +20.00mm
StockPlacement: -3 Slot
OpticN/A

The calibration greatly increases Stability When Moving and slightly increases the ADS Speed. Increasing Stability When Moving reduces ADS Moving Speed, and you can adjust the balance to your liking by changing the Thickness on both grips. Lower Thickness reduces Stability When Moving and increases ADS Moving Speed, and vice versa.

