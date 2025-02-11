Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Destroyed desert town in Delta Force
Image via Team Jade
Category:
Delta Force

Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign release countdown: Exact start time and date

We're going down. Here's the exact time and date of the release.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Feb 11, 2025 10:40 am

After a brief delay, Delta Force’s reimagined Black Hawk Down campaign finally has a confirmed date and time. If you’ve been waiting to try out the latest take on the legendary mission in Mogadishu, you won’t have to wait too long.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about the Black Hawk Down campaign’s release for Delta Force, including the exact start date and time.

Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign release date and time

Helmet on the rifle in Delta Force
This is war. Image via Team Jade

The developer confirmed the release date of Feb. 21 at 2am UTC. While the main Delta Force game, which includes Warfare and Operations game modes, is free, the Black Hawk Down is a paid DLC. The price is currently unknown, but you’ll be able to buy it once the campaign launches on Feb. 21.

This is a universal release, meaning you must convert UTC into your timezone to know exactly when it’s coming out in your region. Here are a few key time zones with corresponding Black Hawk Down campaign release dates and times:

  • PT: Feb. 20 at 6pm
  • CT: Feb. 20 at 8pm
  • ET: Feb. 20 at 9pm
  • GMT: Feb. 21 at 2am
  • CEST: Feb. 21 at 4am
  • JST: Feb. 21 at 11am
  • AEST: Feb. 21 at 12pm

Below, there’s the countdown for you to see exactly how much time is left until release:

Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign release countdown

What platforms will Delta Force Black Hawk Down release on?

The Feb. 21 release is for PC only, as the game isn’t yet available on consoles. At the time of writing, there’s no information about the Delta Force‘s approximate release on consoles, but it seems it will be after the Black Hawk Down release.

Black Hawk Down is a co-op PvE campaign coming to Delta Force. It reimagines the 2001 movie and the campaign from the classic Delta Force series while staying true to the originals. It promises breathtaking visuals and a wide range of missions that bring new life to this legendary story.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.