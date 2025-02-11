Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign release countdown: Exact start time and date

After a brief delay, Delta Force’s reimagined Black Hawk Down campaign finally has a confirmed date and time. If you’ve been waiting to try out the latest take on the legendary mission in Mogadishu, you won’t have to wait too long.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Black Hawk Down campaign’s release for Delta Force, including the exact start date and time.

This is war. Image via Team Jade

The developer confirmed the release date of Feb. 21 at 2am UTC. While the main Delta Force game, which includes Warfare and Operations game modes, is free, the Black Hawk Down is a paid DLC. The price is currently unknown, but you’ll be able to buy it once the campaign launches on Feb. 21.

This is a universal release, meaning you must convert UTC into your timezone to know exactly when it’s coming out in your region. Here are a few key time zones with corresponding Black Hawk Down campaign release dates and times:

PT: Feb. 20 at 6pm

Feb. 20 at 6pm CT: Feb. 20 at 8pm

Feb. 20 at 8pm ET: Feb. 20 at 9pm

Feb. 20 at 9pm GMT: Feb. 21 at 2am

Feb. 21 at 2am CEST: Feb. 21 at 4am

Feb. 21 at 4am JST: Feb. 21 at 11am

Feb. 21 at 11am AEST: Feb. 21 at 12pm

Below, there’s the countdown for you to see exactly how much time is left until release:

Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign release countdown

What platforms will Delta Force Black Hawk Down release on?

The Feb. 21 release is for PC only, as the game isn’t yet available on consoles. At the time of writing, there’s no information about the Delta Force‘s approximate release on consoles, but it seems it will be after the Black Hawk Down release.

Black Hawk Down is a co-op PvE campaign coming to Delta Force. It reimagines the 2001 movie and the campaign from the classic Delta Force series while staying true to the originals. It promises breathtaking visuals and a wide range of missions that bring new life to this legendary story.

