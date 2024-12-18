The SCAR-H is a top-tier choice for the Engineer class in Delta Force, offering excellent accuracy and stopping power. With a 585 RPM, it excels in close to medium-range combat and improves at long range with proper leveling.

You can create the Best SCAR-H build in Delta Force by equipping the right attachments and calibrations, turning it into a reliable powerhouse for dominating any game mode.

Best SCAR-H Attachments in Delta Force

Rifle parts:

Barrel: SCAR-H Beaver Long Barrel

Muzzle: Bastion Horizontal Compensator

Foregrip: X25U Angled Combat Grip

Magazine: 30-round Mag with Mag Mount

Rear Grip: M7 Stable Grip

Stock: Cardinal Stable Stock

Optic: Viewpoint 3x Scope

Tactical Device: PEQ 2 Red Laser-Light Combo

Rails:

Right Rail: DD Python Handguard

Left Rail: DD Python Handguard

Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard

Riser Optics:

The best attachments for your Scar-H. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Main Riser: Micro Sight Riser

Offset Riser: XRO Quick Response Sight

This SCAR-H build is crafted for mid-range dominance, prioritizing accuracy, stability, and flexibility. The SCAR-H Beaver Long Barrel boosts range and bullet velocity for consistent damage at distance, while the Bastion Horizontal Compensator reduces horizontal recoil for precise sustained fire. To improve control and handling, the X25U Angled Combat Grip and M7 Stable Grip ensure smoother performance, especially during bursts.

For enhanced stability, the Cardinal Stable Stock improves accuracy in aimed fire, and the Viewpoint 3x Scope provides a clear magnified sight ideal for mid-range combat without compromising close-range capability. The DD Python Handguards enhance recoil control for added consistency.

To round out the setup, the Micro Sight Riser and XRO Quick Response Sight offer precision aiming and quick target switching, while the PEQ 2 Red Laser-Light Combo improves visibility in low-light scenarios. This setup offers both power and flexibility for Delta Force players who prefer using the SCAR-H.

Best SCAR-H Weapon Calibration in Delta Force

Weapon Calibration is a unique feature in Delta Force that allows players to fine-tune their weapons for specific combat scenarios. By adjusting key parts of the weapon, such as the Barrel, Foregrip, Rear Grip, and Stock, players can enhance critical stats like Firing Stability, Aiming Stability, and Recoil Control, often at the cost of Handling and Mobility.

Calibrate your Scar-H for optimal performance. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Barrel Calibration

Increase Weight Limit (+50g):

Boosts +4 percent Firing Stability but reduces -4 percent ADS Speed .

Boosts +4 percent Firing Stability but reduces -4 percent ADS Speed Decrease Length (-10mm):

Improves +3 percent ADS Speed and +4 percent Firing Stability but decreases -9 percent Muzzle Velocity and -4 percent ADS Movement Speed.

Foregrip Calibration

Increase Placement (+1 Grid) and Thickness (+20 nm):

Enhances +4 percent Extra Control , +16 percent Moving Stability , and an additional +4 percent Extra Control for Thickness but reduces -4 percent ADS Speed and -4 percent ADS Movement Speed.

Enhances +4 percent Extra Control +16 percent Moving Stability and an additional +4 percent Extra Control for Thickness but reduces -4 percent ADS Speed and -4 percent ADS Movement Speed. Effect: Provides better Vertical Recoil Control for consistent firing.

Rear Grip Calibration

Increase Weight Limit (+50g) and Thickness (+20 nm):

Boosts +6 percent Extra Control, +16 percent Moving Stability, and another +6 percent Extra Control from Thickness but impacts -18 percent Aiming Stability While Breathing, -4 percent Hip-Fire Aim Speed, and -18 percent Aiming Stability While Breathing.

Stock Calibration

Increase Weight Limit (+50g) and Placement (+4 Grid):

Improves +6 percent Extra Control, +3.84 percent Firing Stability, and an additional +6 percent Extra Control from Placement but reduces -18 percent Aiming Stability While Breathing, -4.8 percent ADS Speed, and -18 percent Aiming Stability While Breathing.

Recommendations

Any Operators that want to optimize the SCAR-H for mid-range engagements should prioritize Firing Stability by calibrating the Barrel and Stock. Increasing the Barrel’s Weight Limit and reducing its Length provides a balanced trade-off between stability and ADS speed. Similarly, tuning the Stock for Weight Limit and Placement enhances control and firing accuracy but slightly reduces handling.

For additional recoil management, adjust the Foregrip and Rear Grip to focus on Extra Control and Moving Stability. While these changes improve handling in burst and sustained fire, they will slightly affect hip-fire aim and ADS movement. This calibration ensures that the SCAR-H remains a reliable and effective weapon in both close-range and mid-range combat scenarios.

If the SCAR-H isn’t your style, you can always check out the M4A1 loadout, or opt for something simpler like the AKS-74.

