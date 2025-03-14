Delta Force gives long-awaited update on console and mobile release

Released in December 2024, Delta Force has consistently been one of the most-played games on Steam. While only PC players can play the game at the moment, Team Jade shared an update on the console version and announced the release date for mobile.

On March 14, Team Jade announced that Delta Force is officially coming to mobile devices on April 21 at 11am CT. “This highly anticipated title not only delivers a never-before-seen AAA shooter experience for mobile players, it also features two highly engaging modes in a single package!” the developer wrote.

Everything you love, but now on mobile. Image via Team Jade

Much like the PC version, the mobile version of Delta Force features two core modes: Warfare and Operations. Warfare consists of action-packed team battles, while Operations is an extraction mode where you must loot the map and extract with your squad. Team Jade also stated that the game pushes the “boundaries of mobile gaming with next-gen graphics and impressive performance,” offering a 30 to 50 percent performance advantage over leading competitors. This follows the closed beta test Delta Force mobile had in February.

Apart from the mobile version, the developer shared an update on the long-awaited console release. According to the team, the performance optimization and UI/UX/HUD are now in the polishing stage for the console version and the development is “progressing smoothly.” While there’s no exact release date yet, the developer plans a limited-time beta this summer.

Initially, the console release targeted the Q1 2025 release but was delayed due to several challenges the team faced. In the Q&A, game director Shadow Guo said that the team still needs to ensure the aiming experience is fair and balanced and the UI in the Operations mode isn’t too complex. More details regarding the beta should be announced soon.

