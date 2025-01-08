The SMG-45 is one of the most popular submachine guns in Delta Force. As a Support player, you often end up in the middle of the fight where you might have to fight at different ranges, and SMG-45 will ensure you secure every kill.
Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for SMG-45 in Delta Force Warfare.
Best SMG-45 build in Delta Force Warfare
The SMG-45 has a slower fire rate than other SMGs, making it more suitable for close to mid-range gunfights. It’s not something like a Vector that you can take into a swarm of enemies and hip-fire all of them down. You can still hip-fire and get kills with SMG-45 thanks to its high base Accuracy; it’s just more of a hybrid weapon than others.
Here are the best SMG-45 attachments in Delta Force:
|Slot
|Attachment
|Optic
|Panoramic Red Dot Sight (personal preference)
|Upper Patch
|Ranger Handguard
|Right Patch
|Ranger Handguard
|Left Patch
|Ranger Handguard
|Upper Rail
|Ranger Handguard
|Barrel
|SMG-45 Fission Long Barrel
|Muzzle
|Sandstorm Vertical Compensator
|Foregrip
|X25U Angled Combat Grip
|Mag Mount
|Hornet SMG Mag Assist
|Mag
|SMG-45 40-Round Extended Mag
|Rear Grip
|AR Heavy Tower Grip
|Grip Mount
|Balanced Grip Base
|Stock
|Core Rail Stock
You first need the SMG-45 Fission Long Barrel for extra Range, Muzzle Velocity, Handling, and Stability. This barrel also comes with four handguard slots and three laser slots. You could go for the SMG-45 Longbow Ultra-Long Barrel, but keep the Accuracy high because you are often in the middle of the battlefield as a Support.
We went with four Ranger Handguards for extra Control, but you can also swap two for Hornet Handguards if you need more Accuracy. The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator and X25U Angled Combat Grip are a reliable choice to reduce recoil on many weapons, including the M4A1 and SG552.
The default magazine holds 30 rounds, which may not be enough in the heat of the battle. Instead, there’s a 40-Round Extended Mag to ensure you always have a couple of extra rounds.
The AR Heavy Tower Grip is the only rear grip on SMG-45 with a Grip Mount slot. Pair it with the Balanced Grip Base for minor boosts across all main stats. Finally, the Core Rail Stock is a solid choice for additional Control and Handling.
Here’s the share code for the SMG-45 build so you can start using it in your own games immediately:
- SMG-45 Submachine Gun-Warfare-6EVI8RG011H58KOC0KN7T
Best SMG-45 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare
SMG-45 has a low base Stability, and we also lost a few points with attachments. Calibration is a good opportunity to regain some of that Stability in the form of Firing Stability, Aiming Stability While Breathing, and Stability When Moving.
Here are the best SMG-45 calibration settings in Delta Force:
|Slot
|Setting
|Barrel
|Weight Limit: +50.00g
|Foregrip
|Thickness: +12.00mm
|Rear Grip
|Weight Limit: -25.00g
|Stock
|Placement: -3 Slot
|Optic
|N/A
Some of the Stability comes at the cost of ADS Movement Speed and Extra Control. If you feel like the weapon is stable enough, you can always tone down the calibration settings to get those stats back, but that depends on personal playstyle and preference.
Published: Jan 8, 2025 05:50 am