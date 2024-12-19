Vector is a classic submachine gun that you can use in Delta Force on a Support class, and its build is quite different from what you can expect on other weapons (especially if you’ve been playing with assault rifles) due to its high fire rate and base Accuracy.

Recommended Videos

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for Vector in Delta Force Warfare.

Best Vector build in Delta Force Warfare

This doesn’t barely looks like Vector anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At base, Vector has 38 Control and 68 Accuracy. The 1091 rpm fire rate makes the Vector perfect for point-blank encounters, and it’s one of the weapons you can confidently hip-fire to secure a kill. However, oftentimes in Delta Force, you end up fighting at slightly longer ranges, which is why this build focuses on increasing its Control while maintaining Accuracy.

Here are the best Vector attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic Combat Red Dot Sight (personal preference) Upper Patch Ranger Handguard Right Patch Hornet Handguard Left Patch Hornet Handguard Upper Rail Ranger Handguard Barrel Vector Longsword Ultra-Long Barrel Combo Muzzle Bastion Horizontal Compensator Foregrip RK-0 Foregrip Mag Mount Hornet SMG Mag Assist Mag Vector 30-Round Extended Mag Stock Vector Resonant Integral Stock

The first thing you need on the Vector is an extended mag. The base 19 rounds are nothing, and unless your aim is on point, most of your gunfights will end up with you switching to the secondary weapon or reloading. We went with the 30-round extended mag as it doesn’t affect Accuracy, but feel free to equip the 40-round or even the 70-round drum mag.

The Vector Longsword Ultra-Long Barrel Combo is a good choice for a Control boost and a slight increase in the Vector’s effective range. It comes at a cost to Accuracy that you can make up with a few Hornet Handguards. We went with two Hornet Handguards for an additional eight Accuracy and used the remaining slots for Ranger Handguards. A nice choice over weapons like the CAR-15, which can only take Ranger Handguards.

To further help with recoil, there’s the Bastion Horizontal Compensator for horizontal and RK-0 Foregrip for vertical. A stock unique to the Vector is the Vector Resonant Integral Stock that greatly increases Control, Handling, and Accuracy at the cost of Stability. It’s a great stock for this weapon stat-wise to ensure as much versatility as possible.

Here’s the share code for this Vector build so that you can start using it immediately:

Vector Submachine Gun-Warfare-6EP04J4011H58KOC0KN7T

Best Vector calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

A few minor modifications. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Calibrating this weapon is a little tricky as we want to keep the stats for both close and mid-range gunfights. Thankfully you won’t need to make too many changes, but feel free to adapt ot depending on your playstyle.

Here are the best Vector calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel N/A Foregrip Thickness: +12.00mm Stock Wight Limit: -25.00g Optic N/A

These settings slightly increase the Aiming Stability While Breathing and Stability When Moving to help during strafing. This comes at the cost of ADS Movement Speed and Extra Control, both of which are minimal and shouldn’t impact the gameplay much.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy