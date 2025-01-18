How to unlock Sineva in Delta Force

Delta Force has multiple playable Operators divided into four classes and, every season, there’s a new Operator to unlock. A new operator added to the game with Season Starfall is Sineva—an Engineer with the most unique kit in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sineva and how to unlock him in Delta Force.

How to get Sineva in Delta Force

You need to put in some playtime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike previous Operators in Delta Force, Sineva is a free battle pass reward. During Season Starfall, level up the pass until level 15 to unlock the Operator. After the season ends, Sineva will likely become locked behind a dedicated challenge.

The Operator is free, and leveling up the battle pass doesn’t take long, but if you can’t wait to get into the action and test out Sineva’s abilities, you can get the Level Pack. Level Pack immediately grants you 20 levels for 640 Delta Coins (Delta Tickets don’t count towards this purchase), which is around $10.

All Sineva abilities in Delta Force

Single-file and advance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sineva is yet another Engineer added to Delta Force, joining Shepherd and Uluru on the front lines. Sineva has a more defensive kit that seems to work best when you have teammates to play off of it, but don’t let that stop you from trying him out.

Here are all of Sineva’s abilities in Delta Force:

EOD Set (ultimate): Equip a heavy EOD Set and full-body shield, greatly reducing incoming damage. The shield’s viewing window can be destroyed. The shield’s attack can knock down enemies or reflect throwable objects.

Equip a heavy EOD Set and full-body shield, greatly reducing incoming damage. The shield’s viewing window can be destroyed. The shield’s attack can knock down enemies or reflect throwable objects. Grapple Gun: Fire a hook that pulls in enemies, downed squadmates, or gear crates. The rope can be destroyed. Holding the ability button locks onto the targeted enemy after a period and fires the hook.

Fire a hook that pulls in enemies, downed squadmates, or gear crates. The rope can be destroyed. Holding the ability button locks onto the targeted enemy after a period and fires the hook. Razor Wire Grenade: Deploys Razor Wire that slows, deals damage, and makes noise. It can be destroyed by explosions and melee attacks.

Deploys Razor Wire that slows, deals damage, and makes noise. It can be destroyed by explosions and melee attacks. Rear Protection: When not in use, the blast shield sits on the back, blocking shots.

The Grapple Gun is one of the most interesting abilities in Sineva’s kit because, unlike mobility grapples in other games, it lets you pull enemies and teammates alike, so you can assist with the rescue, especially if you have a medic nearby, or pick off opponents one by one.

The Rear Protection passive also promises to be incredibly useful, considering how often you may end up getting flanked or shot in the back because you forgot to clear a corner.

