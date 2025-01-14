Here are the early Delta Force Season Starfall patch notes

Delta Force is gearing up for its new season, which is packed with content. From the co-op campaign, new and updated maps, weapons, and modes to an endless list of balancing changes for both Warfare and Operations game modes.

Here’s everything we know so far about Season Starfall in Delta Force.

New content in Delta Force season 2

Black Hawk Down campaign

The long-awaited campaign is right around the corner. Image via Team Jade

Black Hawk Down is a co-op campaign that reimagines the 2001 movie and the classic Delta Force series campaign. During the Season Starfall livestream, the developer Shadow hasn’t revealed the release date for the campaign, so it might be possible that the campaign will launch a little later than the season itself.

New weapons and attachments

Expand your arsenal. Image via Team Jade

Three new weapons are coming to Delta Force with Season Starfall: the SR9 assault rifle, the QCQ171 submachine gun, and the QJB201 light machine gun. Alongside new weapons, we should also be getting new attachments, including thermal scopes, to perfect our builds.

Operator Sineva

His kit sounds game-breaking. Image via Team Jade

The new season kicks off with a new Operator—Sineva. Sineva is an Engineer armed with a bunch of peculiar tech. He comes with a grapple gun that can hook enemies, downed teammates, and equipment boxes. The gun’s rope can be destroyed, though.

Next up is the razor trap that creates a field of barbed wire, slowing, damaging, and exposing enemies. You can destroy the wire with explosions or melee attacks. The final piece of the puzzle is the Total Armor gadget that equips a full-body shield. The shield can knock down enemies and deflect flying objects like Vyron’s mine. However, enemies can also destroy the shield’s window, exposing you to enemy fire.

Hot Zone game mode

Secure the coveted loot. Image via Team Jade

Hot Zone is a 3v3v3 PvP mode coming to Delta Force in Season Starfall. Locate the Mandlebrick and defend the point on close-quarters maps. The trailer for the mode also revealed there are gear presets (similar to Gear Tickets in Operations) for you to choose your loadout based on the number of points you have.

Operation maps

Uncover new secrets. Image via Team Jade

In Season Starfall, the classic Zero Dam map is getting a new underground area with narrow tunnels, bunkers, and hallways. Alongside the new area, the Space City map is getting a slight makeover in the form of a destroyed bridge. The change shifts the gameplay flow on this map and offers some new opportunities for Operators.

New Warfare maps

Hope you aren’t afraid of heights. Image via Team Jade

Season Starfall includes two new Warfare maps. Knife’s Edge is an infantry-only map based at the top of the towering dam (with lots of shipping containers), while Trainwreck is amid the ruins of a mountain railway. Some of the maps also include fortifications that you can build, similar to Battlefield 5.

Diving, class gadgets, and more

It’s not all. Image via Team Jade

On top of everything above, there are multiple smaller features coming to Delta Force. Expect to see the ability to dive onto the ground in Warfare, use a new grenade launcher class gadget on the Assault class, and smoke grenade launcher gadgets on the Support class, among other things.

Balance changes in Delta Force Season Starfall

The meta never stops. Image via Team Jade

Next up are the buffs, nerfs, and changes to multiple weapons and gameplay features in both Warfare and Operations. These balancing changes were shared by the Delta Force Leakers On Duty account on X, which is followed by the official Delta Force account.

Weapons and ammo

In season two, all horizontal and vertical recoil benefits are decreased, meaning you might have to reconsider your builds. On top of that, the base stability for all guns is increased while stability bonuses from attachments are reduced by 50 percent. In Operations, all ammo damage to armor is decreased except for the .388 Lap Mag AP7.

Individual weapons and ammo types received some tuning in both modes. The changes below are for Operations unless otherwise stated in the brackets:

AWM (Warfare): Damage increased to 100, but its base range reduced to 30 meters.

Damage increased to 100, but its base range reduced to 30 meters. K416 (Warfare): Abdominal damage increased from 16 to 21. Its Stable Gas Suppressor gets increased Control, Stability, Muzzle Velocity, and Range.

Abdominal damage increased from 16 to 21. Its Stable Gas Suppressor gets increased Control, Stability, Muzzle Velocity, and Range. SVD: Damage increased from 55 to 60. The head multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.2.

Damage increased from 55 to 60. The head multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.2. SV-98: Abdominal damage increased from 16 to 21. Armor damage increased from 53 to 58. Head multiplier increased from 2.2 to 2.5.

Abdominal damage increased from 16 to 21. Armor damage increased from 53 to 58. Head multiplier increased from 2.2 to 2.5. SR-25: Head multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.1.

Head multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.1. PSG-1: Head multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.1.

Head multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.1. M700: Damage increased from 55 to 61. Armor damage increased from 53 to 58. The head multiplier increased from 2.2 to 2.5.

Damage increased from 55 to 61. Armor damage increased from 53 to 58. The head multiplier increased from 2.2 to 2.5. R93: Damage increased from 55 to 61. Armor damage increased from 53 to 58. The head multiplier increased from 2.2 to 2.5.

Damage increased from 55 to 61. Armor damage increased from 53 to 58. The head multiplier increased from 2.2 to 2.5. Desert Eagle: Head multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.2.

Head multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.2. .357 Revolver: Head multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.2.

Head multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.2. 9x19mm ammo: Damage multiplier increased from 1.3 to 1.8. Level one and two ammo base damage multiplier increased from one to 1.2.

Damage multiplier increased from 1.3 to 1.8. Level one and two ammo base damage multiplier increased from one to 1.2. .45 ACP ammo: Damage multiplier increased from 1.3 to 1.8. Level one and two ammo base damage multiplier increased from one to 1.2.

Damage multiplier increased from 1.3 to 1.8. Level one and two ammo base damage multiplier increased from one to 1.2. 5.7x28mm ammo: Damage multiplier increased from 1.3 to 1.6. Level one and two ammo base damage multiplier increased from one to 1.2.

Damage multiplier increased from 1.3 to 1.6. Level one and two ammo base damage multiplier increased from one to 1.2. 12 Gauge: 8.5mm buckshot damage multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.4. The 7mm buckshot damage multiplier increased from 0.75 to 1.15. Arrow-shaped bullet damage multiplier increased from 0.7 to 0.85. The second, third, and fourth level single bullet damage multiplier increased from 4.5 to 4.8.

Operators

Balance changes feature several Operators, and there are a few heavy and much-needed nerfs alongside several pleasant buffs.

Here are the main Operator changes:

D-Wolf: Triple Blaster fuse delay increased to three seconds and minimum damage decreased from 10 to one.

Triple Blaster fuse delay increased to three seconds and minimum damage decreased from 10 to one. Vyron: Magnetic Bomb damage increased from 100 to 125 but the radius of maximum damage decreased from four to one meter. In Operations, the Bomb’s damage is 110 and it has an increased fuse delay of three seconds.

Magnetic Bomb damage increased from 100 to 125 but the radius of maximum damage decreased from four to one meter. In Operations, the Bomb’s damage is 110 and it has an increased fuse delay of three seconds. Stinger: In Operations, healing time is increased from 20 to 60 seconds. Smoke grenade duration after death increased from 20 to 60 seconds in all modes.

In Operations, healing time is increased from 20 to 60 seconds. Smoke grenade duration after death increased from 20 to 60 seconds in all modes. Toxic: Increased range of Adrenaline Boost skill from nine to 12.5 meters and its effects are increased.

Increased range of Adrenaline Boost skill from nine to 12.5 meters and its effects are increased. Luna: In Operations, Shock Arrow’s cooldown decreased by five seconds. The number of hits and shock duration of the arrow is increased. Hitting a vehicle with a Shock Arrow in Warfare marks it on the map.

In Operations, Shock Arrow’s cooldown decreased by five seconds. The number of hits and shock duration of the arrow is increased. Hitting a vehicle with a Shock Arrow in Warfare marks it on the map. Uluru: Increased Patrol Missile fuel usage and added a 0.25-second delay before Incendiary Grenade deals damage in Operations.

Vehicles

Finally, there are a few changes to vehicles that mostly increase damage to players. Be mindful if you’re jumping into a vehicle-heavy mode, as it might get painful.

Here are the main vehicle changes:

LAV-AA 20m Cannon: Max range reduced. Spread of rapid firing increased. Damage to helicopters increased.

Max range reduced. Spread of rapid firing increased. Damage to helicopters increased. LAV-AA 30m Cannon: Spread slightly increased. Bullet speed reduced. Damage to players and helicopters increased.

Spread slightly increased. Bullet speed reduced. Damage to players and helicopters increased. AH-1035D attack helicopter: Anti-Vehicle rockets drop faster and the 30mm cannon range is reduced

Anti-Vehicle rockets drop faster and the 30mm cannon range is reduced M1A4 battle tank: Armor-piercing shells’ damage range reduced. Explosion damage to players increased. High-explosive shells’ damage reduced but explosion damage to players increased.

Armor-piercing shells’ damage range reduced. Explosion damage to players increased. High-explosive shells’ damage reduced but explosion damage to players increased. 20mm AA gun: Damage reduced but explosion damage to players increased.

There are likely more changes coming to Delta Force alongside everything we listed here, so stay tuned for more official announcements and patch notes.

