The AUG is one of the few assault rifles exclusive to the Engineer class in Delta Force Warfare. If you’re not a fan of battle rifles and machine guns, the AUG is a great choice, especially because it has a higher base range than most assault rifles in the game.

Recommended Videos

The AUG has a base range of 40m, just like the G3 battle rifle, but it has a faster fire rate and much higher base Control, allowing it to be a machine in mid-range gunfights. With the right attachments, you can raise its range even higher while maxing out Control.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for the AUG in Delta Force Warfare.

Best AUG build in Delta Force Warfare

One of the easiest guns to build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AUG build is very straightforward, as some attachments only have one option for a simple stat boost, similar to the AKS-74. The rest of the attachments follow the same logic as other assault rifles and lean into Control.

Here are the best AUG attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic Panoramic Red Dot Sight (personal preference) Right Patch DD Python Handguard Upper Rail DD Python Handguard Right Rail DD Python Handguard Left Rail Ranger Handguard Barrel AUG Elite Bipod Long Barrel Muzzle Bastion Horizontal Compensator Foregrip X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag Mount Badger Small Mag Assist Stock AUG Stock Pad Cheek Pad Universal Cheek Pad

The barrel of choice for the AUG is the AUG Elite Bipod Long Barrel for extra Range and Control. This comes at a heavy cost of Handling that you can make up for with three DD Python Handguards and the Badger Small Mag Assist. The last rail slot is for the Ranger Handguard, or you can use it to equip a laser.

The Bastion Horizontal Compensator paired with the X25U Angled Combat Grip greatly improves the weapon’s recoil. There’s still some vertical recoil left, but it’s easy to control within the AUG’s effective range of 46m (40 base and an additional six from the barrel).

Finally, there’s only one option for the Cheek Pad and the Stock on the AUG. Both offer significant improvements compared to the default attachments, so equip them as you level up the weapon.

Here’s the share code for the AUG build so that you can start using it immediately:

AUG Assault Rifle-Warfare-6EPBIRO011H58KOC0KN7T

Best AUG calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

A few minor tweaks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When calibrating the AUG, you want to avoid sacrificing too much ADS Speed, as the base stat is already quite low. There are a few ways to go around calibration, or you can choose not to calibrate the weapon at all.

Here are the best AUG calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel Length: -10.00mm Foregrip Placement: -3 Slots

Thickness: +10.00mm Cheek Pad Thickness: +50.00mm Stock Thickness: +50.00mm Optic N/A

This calibration slightly increases ADS Speed and Firing Stability at the cost of Control and Muzzle Velocity. If you feel like you don’t need additional ADS Speed, you can keep the settings at default or lean into more Control and Muzzle Velocity by adjusting the foregrip’s Placement and barrel’s Length.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy