Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
AUG inspect animation in Delta Force
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Delta Force

Best AUG build in Delta Force

Every attachment and calibration setting you need to know for AUG.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 09:16 am

The AUG is one of the few assault rifles exclusive to the Engineer class in Delta Force Warfare. If you’re not a fan of battle rifles and machine guns, the AUG is a great choice, especially because it has a higher base range than most assault rifles in the game.

Recommended Videos

The AUG has a base range of 40m, just like the G3 battle rifle, but it has a faster fire rate and much higher base Control, allowing it to be a machine in mid-range gunfights. With the right attachments, you can raise its range even higher while maxing out Control.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for the AUG in Delta Force Warfare.

Best AUG build in Delta Force Warfare

AUG attachment screen in Delta Force
One of the easiest guns to build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AUG build is very straightforward, as some attachments only have one option for a simple stat boost, similar to the AKS-74. The rest of the attachments follow the same logic as other assault rifles and lean into Control.

Here are the best AUG attachments in Delta Force:

SlotAttachment
OpticPanoramic Red Dot Sight (personal preference)
Right PatchDD Python Handguard
Upper RailDD Python Handguard
Right RailDD Python Handguard
Left RailRanger Handguard
BarrelAUG Elite Bipod Long Barrel
MuzzleBastion Horizontal Compensator
ForegripX25U Angled Combat Grip
Mag MountBadger Small Mag Assist
StockAUG Stock Pad
Cheek PadUniversal Cheek Pad

The barrel of choice for the AUG is the AUG Elite Bipod Long Barrel for extra Range and Control. This comes at a heavy cost of Handling that you can make up for with three DD Python Handguards and the Badger Small Mag Assist. The last rail slot is for the Ranger Handguard, or you can use it to equip a laser.

The Bastion Horizontal Compensator paired with the X25U Angled Combat Grip greatly improves the weapon’s recoil. There’s still some vertical recoil left, but it’s easy to control within the AUG’s effective range of 46m (40 base and an additional six from the barrel).

Finally, there’s only one option for the Cheek Pad and the Stock on the AUG. Both offer significant improvements compared to the default attachments, so equip them as you level up the weapon.

Here’s the share code for the AUG build so that you can start using it immediately:

  • AUG Assault Rifle-Warfare-6EPBIRO011H58KOC0KN7T

Best AUG calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

AUG calibration screen in Delta Force
A few minor tweaks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When calibrating the AUG, you want to avoid sacrificing too much ADS Speed, as the base stat is already quite low. There are a few ways to go around calibration, or you can choose not to calibrate the weapon at all.

Here are the best AUG calibration settings in Delta Force:

SlotSetting
BarrelLength: -10.00mm
ForegripPlacement: -3 Slots
Thickness: +10.00mm
Cheek PadThickness: +50.00mm
StockThickness: +50.00mm
OpticN/A

This calibration slightly increases ADS Speed and Firing Stability at the cost of Control and Muzzle Velocity. If you feel like you don’t need additional ADS Speed, you can keep the settings at default or lean into more Control and Muzzle Velocity by adjusting the foregrip’s Placement and barrel’s Length.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.