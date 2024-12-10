The AKS-74 is one of the first assault rifles you can use in Delta Force. While it may not be as strong and comfortable as M4A1, it’s a solid weapon to use if you just started playing the game.

Recommended Videos

The best part about the AKS-74 is you can use it on any Operator class in Warfare, whether it’s Assault, Support, Engineer, or Recon. So pick your favorite Operator, and here’s the best AKS-74 build in Delta Force.

Best AKS-74 build in Delta Force Warfare

Nice and simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AKS-74 doesn’t have as many attachment options as the M4A1. Some slots, like the Upper Handguard, only have one option that gives the weapon a stat boost. But you can still tweak it to be easier to control and more precise.

Here are the best AKS-74 attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Upper Handguard AKS-74 Upper Rail Handguard Muzzle Bastion Horizontal Compensator Handguard AKS-74 Lower Rail Handguard Foregrip CR Prism Hand Stop Mag AK-12 30-Round Polymer Mag Mag Mount Badger Small Mag Assist Rear Grip Scorpio Rear Grip Stock Us Spec Ops Tactical Stock Optic Combat Red Dot Sight (personal preference)

The Handguards grant stat boosts across the board, so install them as soon as you unlock them. The Rear Grip and Stock are optimized for Control, while the Foregrip grants more weapon Stability, since

6 the AKS can be quite shaky.

You also want the Bastion Horizontal Compensator to negate as much horizontal recoil as possible. The assault rifle still has vertical recoil, but it’s easier to control than horizontal.

Everything else is up to you. There are three slots for lasers and flashlights that you can use if you want, and you may also consider equipping an extended mag. It comes with lower Handling and Control but can hold 45 rounds (or even 75 if you go for a Drum Mag).

Best AKS-74 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

It can feel a little shaky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the base build, the AKS-74 feels solid. You may not be able to laser enemies at longer ranges, but it still packs a punch in close to mid-range engagements. To make the most out of the weapon, Delta Force allows you to calibrate some of the attachments.

Here are the AKS-74 calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Foregrip Thickness: +10.00mm Rear Grip Thickness: +20.00mm Stock Placement: -3 Slot Optic N/A

Most of the calibration settings aim to increase the Stability When Moving at the small cost of ADS Movement Speed and base Firing Stability. Keep in mind that the calibration values depend on the playstyle. If you don’t strafe much and prefer to be prone most of the time, you don’t need that extra Stability When Moving.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy