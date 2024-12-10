Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
AKS-74 inspect animation in Delta Force
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Delta Force

Best AKS-74 build in Delta Force

Every attachment and calibration setting you need for the AKS-74.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Dec 10, 2024 01:45 pm

The AKS-74 is one of the first assault rifles you can use in Delta Force. While it may not be as strong and comfortable as M4A1, it’s a solid weapon to use if you just started playing the game.

Recommended Videos

The best part about the AKS-74 is you can use it on any Operator class in Warfare, whether it’s Assault, Support, Engineer, or Recon. So pick your favorite Operator, and here’s the best AKS-74 build in Delta Force.

Best AKS-74 build in Delta Force Warfare

AKS-74 loadout screen in Delta Force
Nice and simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AKS-74 doesn’t have as many attachment options as the M4A1. Some slots, like the Upper Handguard, only have one option that gives the weapon a stat boost. But you can still tweak it to be easier to control and more precise.

Here are the best AKS-74 attachments in Delta Force:

SlotAttachment
Upper HandguardAKS-74 Upper Rail Handguard
MuzzleBastion Horizontal Compensator
HandguardAKS-74 Lower Rail Handguard
ForegripCR Prism Hand Stop
MagAK-12 30-Round Polymer Mag
Mag MountBadger Small Mag Assist
Rear GripScorpio Rear Grip
StockUs Spec Ops Tactical Stock
OpticCombat Red Dot Sight (personal preference)

The Handguards grant stat boosts across the board, so install them as soon as you unlock them. The Rear Grip and Stock are optimized for Control, while the Foregrip grants more weapon Stability, since

6 the AKS can be quite shaky.

You also want the Bastion Horizontal Compensator to negate as much horizontal recoil as possible. The assault rifle still has vertical recoil, but it’s easier to control than horizontal.

Everything else is up to you. There are three slots for lasers and flashlights that you can use if you want, and you may also consider equipping an extended mag. It comes with lower Handling and Control but can hold 45 rounds (or even 75 if you go for a Drum Mag).

Best AKS-74 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

AKS-74 calibration screen in Delta Force
It can feel a little shaky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the base build, the AKS-74 feels solid. You may not be able to laser enemies at longer ranges, but it still packs a punch in close to mid-range engagements. To make the most out of the weapon, Delta Force allows you to calibrate some of the attachments.

Here are the AKS-74 calibration settings in Delta Force:

SlotSetting
ForegripThickness: +10.00mm
Rear GripThickness: +20.00mm
StockPlacement: -3 Slot
OpticN/A

Most of the calibration settings aim to increase the Stability When Moving at the small cost of ADS Movement Speed and base Firing Stability. Keep in mind that the calibration values depend on the playstyle. If you don’t strafe much and prefer to be prone most of the time, you don’t need that extra Stability When Moving.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.