Battle rifles are a weapon type exclusive to the Engineer class when playing Warfare in Delta Force. These guns are hard-hitting powerhouses, and the G3 is one of the first ones you can get your hands on.

G3 has way more kick than the average assault rifle (even K416), and there are a few ways you can build it. You can go for a more long-range build or stick with mid-range, especially since the Engineer’s kit doesn’t allow you to stay on the backlines as much.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for G3 in Delta Force Warfare.

Best G3 build in Delta Force Warfare

A weapon to dominate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This G3 build makes the battle rifle a machine in mid-range gunfights with high time-to-kill and low enough recoil for you to secure that kill. The main goal is to make it as competitive against assault rifles and take advantage of its falloff damage multipliers.

Here are the best G3 attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic Reflex Sight (personal preference) Right Patch Ranger Handguard Left Patch Ranger Handguard Right Rail Ranger Handguard Barrel G3 Hurricane Short Barrel Combo Left Rail Ranger Handguard Muzzle Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag Mount Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist Mag G3 30-Round Mag Rear Grip G3 Skeleton Foregrip Stock 416 Stable Stock

The G3 Hurricane Short Barrel Combo is great for balancing Control, Stability, and Handling. The G3 Enhanced Long Barrel Combo is good, especially since it grants an additional six meters of effective range, but the lower ADS stops you from playing as aggressively. You can give it a go if you plan to stay more in the backlines when using G3.

The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator and the X25U Angled Combat Grip are a must to improve recoil as much as possible. We went with a 30-round mag for the G3 because the default 20 rounds are often not enough in the middle of the firefight, especially if you’re using it aggressively as an assault rifle, which is what this weapon excels at.

The G3 Skeleton Foregrip and 416 Stable Stock increase Handling, Stability, and Control. As always, the Optic is a personal preference, and if you want to use a canted sight, consider replacing one of the Ranger Handguards with a laser.

Here’s the share code for the G3 build so that you can start using it immediately:

G3 Battle Rifle-Warfare-6EO0034011H58KOC0KN7T

Best G3 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

Time for some fine-tuning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Calibration isn’t as important for the G3 as it is for assault rifles like AKS-74, but it’s still nice to get some extra stat bumps across the board.

Here are the best G3 calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel Wight Limit: +50.00g Foregrip Thickness: +10.00mm Rear Grip Thickness: +20.00mm Stock Placement: -3 Slot Optic N/A

Once again, the calibration aims to make G3 faster in mid-range gunfights, with stock placement increasing ADS Speed at the cost of Firing Stability. At the same time, the rest of the settings make up for that with more Firing Stability and Stability When Moving.

For long-range use, you can increase the Length of the barrel and move the foregrip forward for more Control at the cost of ADS Speed.

