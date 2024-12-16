Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
G3 inspect animation in Delta Force
Screenshot by Dot Esprts
Category:
Delta Force

Best G3 build in Delta Force

Every attachment and calibration setting you need to know for G3.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Dec 16, 2024 06:22 am

Battle rifles are a weapon type exclusive to the Engineer class when playing Warfare in Delta Force. These guns are hard-hitting powerhouses, and the G3 is one of the first ones you can get your hands on.

Recommended Videos

G3 has way more kick than the average assault rifle (even K416), and there are a few ways you can build it. You can go for a more long-range build or stick with mid-range, especially since the Engineer’s kit doesn’t allow you to stay on the backlines as much.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for G3 in Delta Force Warfare.

Best G3 build in Delta Force Warfare

G3 attachment screen in Delta Force
A weapon to dominate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This G3 build makes the battle rifle a machine in mid-range gunfights with high time-to-kill and low enough recoil for you to secure that kill. The main goal is to make it as competitive against assault rifles and take advantage of its falloff damage multipliers.

Here are the best G3 attachments in Delta Force:

SlotAttachment
OpticReflex Sight (personal preference)
Right PatchRanger Handguard
Left PatchRanger Handguard
Right RailRanger Handguard
BarrelG3 Hurricane Short Barrel Combo
Left RailRanger Handguard
MuzzleSandstorm Vertical Compensator
ForegripX25U Angled Combat Grip
Mag MountGrizzly Full P. Mag Assist
MagG3 30-Round Mag
Rear GripG3 Skeleton Foregrip
Stock416 Stable Stock

The G3 Hurricane Short Barrel Combo is great for balancing Control, Stability, and Handling. The G3 Enhanced Long Barrel Combo is good, especially since it grants an additional six meters of effective range, but the lower ADS stops you from playing as aggressively. You can give it a go if you plan to stay more in the backlines when using G3.

The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator and the X25U Angled Combat Grip are a must to improve recoil as much as possible. We went with a 30-round mag for the G3 because the default 20 rounds are often not enough in the middle of the firefight, especially if you’re using it aggressively as an assault rifle, which is what this weapon excels at.

The G3 Skeleton Foregrip and 416 Stable Stock increase Handling, Stability, and Control. As always, the Optic is a personal preference, and if you want to use a canted sight, consider replacing one of the Ranger Handguards with a laser.

Here’s the share code for the G3 build so that you can start using it immediately:

  • G3 Battle Rifle-Warfare-6EO0034011H58KOC0KN7T

Best G3 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

G3 calibration screen in Delta Force
Time for some fine-tuning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Calibration isn’t as important for the G3 as it is for assault rifles like AKS-74, but it’s still nice to get some extra stat bumps across the board.

Here are the best G3 calibration settings in Delta Force:

SlotSetting
BarrelWight Limit: +50.00g
ForegripThickness: +10.00mm
Rear GripThickness: +20.00mm
StockPlacement: -3 Slot
OpticN/A

Once again, the calibration aims to make G3 faster in mid-range gunfights, with stock placement increasing ADS Speed at the cost of Firing Stability. At the same time, the rest of the settings make up for that with more Firing Stability and Stability When Moving.

For long-range use, you can increase the Length of the barrel and move the foregrip forward for more Control at the cost of ADS Speed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.